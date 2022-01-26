What you need to know
- Xiaomi has announced the global variants of its Redmi Note 11 series phones.
- The lineup includes four models: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.
- The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a 108MP main camera and Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset.
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series, which made its debut in China in October last year, is finally global. Just as expected, however, the global variants of the Redmi Note 11 series phones are slightly different from the ones on sale in China.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits.
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone's 16MP selfie camera is housed with the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen.
Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with the same 67W turbo charging tech as some of Xiaomi's best Android phones. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also features an IP53 rating, NFC, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers. It is slated to go on sale from February 16, with prices starting at $329.
The Redmi Note 11 Pro is similar to the 5G model in a lot of areas, but there are a few differences as well. While it uses the exact same 108MP main camera, the phone has an additional 2MP depth sensor on the back. Under the hood is MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Like the 5G model, the Redmi Note 11 Pro will be available in Europe starting next month. Prices start at $299 for the base 6GB/64GB version.
Xiaomi's vanilla Redmi Note 11 features a 6.43-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 chipset and uses a quad-camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Other key specs of the Redmi Note 11 include a 13MP selfie camera, dual speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging. The Redmi Note 11 will be available in Europe from January 28, starting at $179.
The Redmi Note 11S comes with the same 6.43-inch panel as the Redmi Note 11 and runs on MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset. It has a quad-lens camera system on the back, featuring a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The phone also features a 16MP selfie camera, an IP53 rating, dual speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. All four Redmi Note 11 series phones run MIUI 13 based on Android 11.
The Redmi Note 11S is priced at just $249 for the 6GB/64GB version, $279 for the 6GB/128GB version, and $299 for the 8GB/128GB version. All three versions will be available to purchase in Europe starting January 28.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know so far
With the Galaxy Tab S8 expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S22 in early February, we have just a couple of weeks left until we see it officially. But we've already seen plenty of leaked specs concerning the Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. Here's what we know.
Massive Samsung Galaxy S22 specs leak leaves nothing to the imagination
Nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series have leaked ahead of the phones' February 9 launch.
New report highlights cause of global chip shortage, no relief in sight
The U.S. Department of Commerce releases its findings after inquiring about semiconductor supply chain issues.
These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021
Xiaomi is the brand to beat in the value segment, and it offers excellent phones ranging from $100 entry-level options all the way to $700 flagships. These are the best Xiaomi phones you can buy in 2021.