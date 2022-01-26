What you need to know Xiaomi has announced the global variants of its Redmi Note 11 series phones.

The lineup includes four models: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G comes with a 108MP main camera and Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 series, which made its debut in China in October last year, is finally global. Just as expected, however, the global variants of the Redmi Note 11 series phones are slightly different from the ones on sale in China. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and claimed peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has a triple-camera setup with a 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The phone's 16MP selfie camera is housed with the centered hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery with the same 67W turbo charging tech as some of Xiaomi's best Android phones. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G also features an IP53 rating, NFC, an IR blaster, and stereo speakers. It is slated to go on sale from February 16, with prices starting at $329.