Wirelessly charge your phone at warp speed for less than $50 today

OnePlus fans know that the need for speed never rests, and this Cyber Monday wireless charger deal will help get you the fastest wireless charging speeds you've ever seen. The OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless will charge your OnePlus 9 or 10 phone at up to 50W, delivering a full battery in less than 45 minutes.

Considering most other wireless chargers take hours to charge a phone, that's a substantial improvement, to say the least. This one will work with any Qi wireless charging-compatible phone on the market, but only the OnePlus 10 Pro (opens in new tab), OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9 can take advantage of the full speeds. If you're someone with one of those phones, you should take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal!

If you've been considering picking up a OnePlus phone, you're in luck. Many of the best OnePlus phones are on sale for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) making them cheaper than ever.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Warp Charge 50: $69 $48 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Got the need for speed? This OnePlus wireless charger will have your OnePlus 10 Pro, 9, or 9 Pro wirelessly charging from empty to full in less than 43 minutes. Even non-OnePlus phones will work with it, even if they don't charge as quickly.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

OnePlus achieves these incredible speeds through some impressive feats of engineering, as Jerry detailed in his OnePlus wireless charging explainer (opens in new tab). While you certainly don't need to know how it works just to enjoy it, it's always fun to see how companies make these interesting bespoke solutions to one-up the competition.

But even if you're not using a OnePlus phone, this solidly-build wireless charger is great because you can charge phones both vertically and horizontally, upping the convenience factor inherent to wireless charging. It's also got nice, wide coils inside so you don't have to worry too much about getting your phone right on that "sweet spot" to get it to charge.

If you're rocking a Samsung, Google, Motorola, or another company's phone that uses Qi wireless charging — that's the industry standard for wireless charging — everything should work just fine. We're looking at compatibility with EPP 15W and BPP 5W wireless charging, so still pretty quick so long as your phone supports 15W.