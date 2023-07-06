Who needs Prime Day? The Motorola Razr Plus (2023) is already selling at a record low price

Prime Day 2023 doesn't officially kick off until next Tuesday, but the phone deals are already heating up with major price drops across many of our favorite brands. One example is the Motorola Razr Plus (2023), a brand new foldable that's currently selling with an excellent $150 price drop at Amazon.

The Razr Plus has only been on store shelves for about two weeks, so we're a bit shocked to see it included among the early Prime Day phone deals. Not that we're complaining: the Motorola Razr Plus is an excellent option for foldable fans, complete with an ultra-elegant clamshell design, two gorgeous pOLED displays, and the power of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Motorola Razr Plus (2023) 256GB: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon Almost a full week before Prime Day 2023 starts, an early Amazon deal has sent the price of the Motorola Razr Plus crashing down to $849.99, a record low for the new phone. With the Razr Plus (2023), it's clear that Motorola is reaching for that best foldable phone title, introducing a clamshell device with a stunning design, solid specs, and a uniquely large cover display. Price check: Best Buy - $999.99 $899.99

Even if the battery life isn't superb — a flaw we detail in our Razr Plus (2023) review — the phone still casts a daunting shadow over Samsung's popular Z Flip 4, especially since the Razr Plus is currently cheaper than that 2022 phone.

The only catch here is that the deal is only available to Prime members. Luckily, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all of the best Prime Day tech deals without paying a cent.

Don't forget to protect your new device with one of the best Motorola Razr Plus (2023) cases, many of which are sure to be discounted once Prime Day hits.