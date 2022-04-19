The Samsung Galaxy S22 is great, but you could save up to $575 on the still-superb S21

Refurbished Galaxy S21 phones have finally made it to Samsung's Certified Re-Newed Store, and a new pre-order sale has made them cheaper than ever before. That's great news for Samsung fans who missed the Galaxy S21 the first time around, and it's a sustainable purchase if you'd like to both save money and help the environment.

Although it's not quite as cutting edge as the Samsung Galaxy S22, the S21 series is worth checking out for its solid camera and impressive battery life (which actually outperforms the next-gen S22). When it launched in 2021, the standard S21 retailed for $800, while the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra started at $999 and $1,199, respectively.

The current sale cuts these prices down considerably: pre-order a refurbished S21 phone through the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store and you'll get the S21 for $675 and the S21 Plus for $850, while the S21 Ultra drops to just $1,000. To make the deal even sweeter, Samsung is also throwing in $100 of instant credit — which can be used to buy accessories in the Samsung store — and up to $450 of trade-in credit if you send them your old device.

When refurbishing their phones, Samsung puts each device through a 132-point quality inspection to make sure it's performing just like a brand new phone. Only genuine Samsung parts are used, and the phones come with the standard one-year warranty and 24/7 access to Samsung support. The pre-order deal only lasts until Earth Day (April 22nd), but you can find savings in the Re-Newed Store year-round, alongside other refurbished phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the S20 series, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deal of the day

Samsung Galaxy S21: Save up to $575 at the Samsung Certified Re-Newed Store In honor of Earth Day 2022, Samsung has finally added the Galaxy S21 series to their Certified Re-Newed Store. Each refurbished phone gets rigorously tested and comes with the standard one-year warranty that accompanies all new phones. Pre-order any S21 phone before April 22nd and you'll get $100 of Samsung credit instantly, not to mention a straight discount of $125 and up to $450 of trade-in credit if you send them your old device.

Samsung isn't the only company trying to reduce their environmental impact. Check out our guide to the best sustainable and repairable phones to see some of the other cell phone manufacturers who are trying to make a difference in the world. Check out our roundup of the best Galaxy S21 cases and S21 screen protectors too.