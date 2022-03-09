This might be our first 'official' look at Samsung's Galaxy A73

What you need to know

The first official render of Samsung’s Galaxy A73 has surfaced.

The upcoming mid-ranger will have slimmer bezels than last year’s Galaxy A72.

It is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy A53 sometime later this month.

Samsung recently added two new models to its Galaxy A-series lineup. The company is expected to unveil a few more 2022 Galaxy A-series phones later this month — including the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73. Ahead of its official launch, the first official render of the Galaxy A73 has been leaked online by 91Mobiles.

As you can see in the render above, the Galaxy A73 will look very similar to the upcoming Galaxy A53 and last year’s Galaxy A72. It will have an Infinity-O display with a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top of the screen. However, the phone appears to have slightly slimmer bezels than both its predecessor and the Galaxy A53.

The Galaxy A73 is rumored to sport a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate as the best Samsung phones. Under the hood, it is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 778G chipset as the Galaxy A52s 5G. The 6nm chipset could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

In the camera department, the Galaxy A73 is tipped to feature a quad-lens camera system with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

The mid-ranger is also likely to come with a 32MP selfie camera on the front. Other rumored specs include an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, stereo speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

On the software front, the Galaxy A73 and other upcoming Galaxy A-series phones will probably ship with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 out of the box.