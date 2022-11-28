The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — aka the ultimate flagship killer — is selling for a record low price

It's been two years since it originally hit store shelves, and yet we still get just as excited when we see a great Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal come down the pipeline. Lucky for us, this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend came with loads of great discounts on the iconic device, including this offer from Amazon that slashes a ridiculously generous 42% off (opens in new tab) the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, a deal that makes the phone cheaper than it's ever been before.

Why is this Cyber Monday deal so special? Well, let's break it down. For starters, if you're unfamiliar, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is widely known as the "flagship killer" because it packs loads of premium features into a relatively affordable device. I'm talking about a stunning AMOLED 120Hz display, all-day 4,500mAh battery, and a still-solid Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 that should be able to handle most tasks with ease. Despite its plastic construction, it also feels like a premium device in your hand, and the S20 FE's camera software still looks great over two years on. Since it's come out, the price of the S20 FE has barely dipped below the $400 mark, so the fact that it's crashing down to a mere $350 this Cyber Monday is quite a sight indeed.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: $599.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For the first time ever, Amazon is slashing a whopping 42% off the Galaxy S20 FE, a historic discount that brings the price of the iconic phone down to just $349.99. It's the Cyber Monday gift that just keeps giving.

Sure, if money isn't an issue, you're probably better off going with one of the newer Android phones on the market — but if you're shopping for quality performance on a budget — this Cyber Monday deal shouldn't be missed. The offer is likely to expire at midnight tonight, so don't wait too long to make your move!

