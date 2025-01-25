The OnePlus Open 2’s slim design could mean a thinner camera bump

What you need to know

The Oppo Find N5, and consequently the OnePlus Open 2, could be under 9.2mm thick when folded.

New images of the Find N5 also reveal a more subtle camera bump compared to the Find N3.

The Find N5 will likely have a flat exterior display, with a foldable 2K screen and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo is hyping up the Find N5’s super-slim folded profile, and a new leak gives us a closer look at its sleek design, hinting at what the OnePlus Open 2 might also bring.

Gizmochina reports that supposed live shots of the Oppo Find N5 have surfaced courtesy of a Weibo user. Earlier leaks hinted that the device could be under 9.2mm thick when folded.

That means the Find N5 may outdo the Honor Magic V3 in slimness when unfolded, potentially coming in at less than 4.35mm.

The latest Oppo Find N5 images show the phone folded, highlighting a much subtler camera bump compared to the Find N3.

Nonetheless, you might have preferred the bigger bump on the Find N3. That said, the new design is definitely more stylish and will probably win you over.

Furthermore, the new images clearly confirm earlier reports that the Find N5 will feature a flat exterior display.

Reports suggest the Find N5 will sport a 2K display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The leaked images also give us a sneak peek at the Find N5's design, showing off a sleek frosted right-angle middle frame that feels premium. On the left edge, there’s the signature alert slider for easy notification control, while the right edge features the volume rocker and a power button, likely with a built-in fingerprint sensor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Chen Zhen / Weibo) (Image credit: Chen Zhen / Weibo)

The device features stereo speakers, with drivers placed on both the top and bottom. You can spot a microphone near the lower speaker grille. The bottom edge also has a USB-C port and a SIM card slot, though the slot is hidden by a digit in the leaked images.

With the OnePlus Open 2 expected to closely resemble the Oppo Find N5, these leaks could give us some solid hints about OnePlus' upcoming foldable phone.

The wait won’t be too long, though, as OnePlus is set to drop its device in the first quarter of 2025, right after Oppo’s Find N5 launch in February.