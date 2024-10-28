The OnePlus 13 might pack the biggest battery yet in the company's flagship line

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 is packing a 6,000mAh battery, promising up to 11 hours of video calls and 19.7 hours of video playback.

It can last 13 hours on standby and handle 56 minutes of texting on just 1% battery.

Charging stays top-notch with 100W wired and 50W wireless capabilities.

OnePlus just spilled the details on the battery and charging power for its next flagship phone, confirming that the OnePlus 13 is getting a major boost in battery size over the last model.

The company announced in a series of posts on Weibo that the OnePlus 13 will come with a massive 6,000mAh battery—quite the jump from the 5,400mAh in the OnePlus 12. This boost promises solid battery life, giving users up to 11 hours of video calls or around 19.7 hours of video playback and 7.1 hours of navigation (via Android Police).

OnePlus is hyping up the OnePlus 13’s battery life, claiming it can last 13 hours on standby or handle 56 minutes of texting with just 1% battery. As for charging, it’s sticking with top-tier speeds—100W wired and 50W wireless, just like the previous model.

On the connectivity front, the OnePlus 13 is set to come with Wi-Fi 7 support, which is the latest in wireless tech and also available on some of the latest and greatest Android phones. Plus, OnePlus has enhanced the phone’s NFC and antenna systems for smoother, more reliable connections.

The Weibo post also reveals that the OnePlus 13 will feature stereo speakers, an IR blaster for remote control functions, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port.

Additionally, the OnePlus 13 will come powered by Qualcomm’s top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It’s also expected to drop in some sleek colors like Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn.

In a nod to fan preferences, OnePlus is bringing back the classic Alert Slider on the OnePlus 13. This handy switch lets you toggle between silent, vibrate, and ring modes, giving you easy control over notifications.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, OnePlus is launching a full magnetic accessory lineup for the OnePlus 13, featuring stylish cases with wood-grain finishes for a premium look and a sleek, magnetic power bank that snaps right onto the back of the phone.

OnePlus is ready to drop the highly awaited handset in China on October 31. The phone is expected to rock a 50MP main sensor, a 3x 50MP telephoto lens, and cool video features like Dolby Vision support across all lenses.