The Moto G 5G (2022) is the perfect no-frills Android purchase on Prime Day

I'm used to owning higher-end flagship smartphones, so having to review mid-range and low-end phones can be a bit of a challenge for me. However, Motorola managed to surprise me this year with the Moto G 5G, and even though the phone may not be geared towards users like myself, I think it's the perfect Prime Day purchase for someone looking for an affordable no-frills 5G smartphone. Here's why.

The Moto G 5G isn't the most powerful smartphone by any means. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and features an HD+ display. Those specs alone don't make a particularly compelling phone, and there's nothing to really make this phone stand out. But unless you're looking to buy a more expensive flagship Android phone, that's kind of the point.

This phone is maybe for first-time smartphone owners, or maybe those just looking for a more modern 5G smartphone to replace your old one, or maybe those that just want a cheap phone to tinker with. This phone is as straightforward as it gets, down to the mostly "stock" Android experience.

The basics

While the chipset and display resolution aren't anything to run home about, the Moto G 5G manages to make the most out of them. Performance is surprisingly smooth, aided by the 90Hz refresh rate of the display.

And best of all, the phone lasts longer than many of the flagship phones I've used. During my regular use or scrolling through social media, taking photos, streaming music, and playing some games, the phone easily lasted me roughly two days. If you're not a power user, you'll likely be able to squeeze out more life from the 5,000mAh battery.

I scoffed at the original $399 price tag. This isn't a $399 smartphone, especially when you can find other cheap Android phones at that price that are more equipped. But the Prime Day price of $280 seems to be the sweet spot for this phone, and if I were you, I wouldn't sleep on this deal.

That said, if you're looking for something with a little more oomph, Motorola also has a sweet deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) that I would recommend for those of you willing to spend a bit more on a 5G smartphone with a built-in stylus.

The write one

