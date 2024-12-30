The latest OnePlus Open 2 leaks paint a beautiful picture

What you need to know

A leak sheds some light on what to expect from the OnePlus Open 2.

Some of the expected improvements include an IPX8 rating, wireless charging, and a larger battery.

The Open 2 is said to be a rebranded Oppo Find N5, and will see a "global release in late Q1 2025."

After OnePlus and parent company Oppo made the curious decision to forego a new foldable phone in 2024, it appears that won't be the case for 2025. A new leak from SmartPrix shares a couple of renders for the OnePlus Open 2, while also revealing some of the key improvements we can expect to see.

According to the provided renders, it appears that the OnePlus Open 2 will largely retain the same design as its predecessor. This includes the round and massive rear camera module, housing a triple-lens setup. It's expected to be headlined by a 50MP main lens, while also including a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

For the most part, the rumored specs are what we expected, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite powering the Open 2. SmartPrix claims OnePlus will pair this chip with 16GB of RAM and "a generous 1TB of storage." It's unclear whether this will be the only configuration available, or if the OnePlus Open 2 will also come with 512GB of storage.

As for the displays, we're expecting a 6.4-inch AMOLED Cover Screen, which is slightly larger compared to the original Open (6.31-inch.) This isn't the only difference to be found, as OnePlus is also rumored to use a larger 8-inch LTPO inner screen with a 2K resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

Keeping with the idea of "bigger, faster, better," these latest rumors suggest OnePlus will introduce a larger 5,900mAh battery. This offers a massive improvement over the 4,800mAh cell from its predecessor. Speaking of which, the lack of wireless charging was a sticking point for some, but that won't be the case with the Open 2. In addition to the 80W wired charging speeds, the Open 2 is expected to also offer up to 50W wireless charging.

That's not all that SmartPrix had to share, as the Open 2 is said to "measure just under 10mm thin." The exact dimensions weren't provided, but if this comes to fruition, it would be even thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm when folded.) Lastly, the Open 2 is expected to offer better water resistance with an IPX8 rating, an improvement over the IPX4 from the previous model.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

As expected, the Open 2 will essentially be a rebranded Oppo Find N5, as with the original OnePlus Open and Find N4. The Find N5 is said to arrive "in China early next year, followed by a global release in late Q1 2025." SmartPrix goes on to say that the launch of the Open 2 will likely coincide with that of the Find N5.

If everything goes according to plan, the OnePlus Open 2 and Oppo Find N5 could be the first two foldable phones released in 2025. However, there's always a chance that issues crop up, delaying one of the most highly anticipated new phone releases.