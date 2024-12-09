The Galaxy S25 Ultra could bump up RAM in its higher-end models

What you need to know

Leaks hint at RAM and storage upgrades for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with some models getting more RAM than before.

The base model will likely have 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage, while premium versions could offer 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

With AI apps becoming more demanding, the RAM boost is likely aimed at keeping up with these trends.

A fresh leak hints at some exciting RAM and storage upgrades for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. It looks like certain models could pack more RAM than their predecessors.

A recent post by @Jukanlosreve on X suggests the top-tier Galaxy S25 model might bring a RAM boost for its higher-end models. The base version will likely stick to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but the premium variants could offer 16GB of RAM with storage options up to 512GB or 1TB (via Android Police).

If this is accurate, the 512GB and 1TB versions of the Galaxy S25 Ultra are set to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra in RAM, offering 16GB instead of 12GB. Samsung’s move lets users go for more storage without sacrificing RAM, giving them more options to choose from.

Samsung has always offered different storage options in its Ultra series, but the RAM has mostly stayed the same. The last Ultra model with 16GB of RAM was the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and the ones that followed stuck with 12GB. But it looks like the Galaxy S25 series is ready to change things up.

This RAM boost will definitely appeal to users who need top-notch performance for multitasking, gaming, and heavy apps. With the higher RAM option, Samsung is looking to strengthen its spot in the competitive smartphone market.

Moreover, Samsung is apparently looking to stay on top of industry trends with this RAM upgrade, especially with the rise of AI-powered apps. As AI models get more complex and demanding, having more RAM is key for smooth performance.

That said, the 12GB RAM setup for the 256GB model raises some questions. It’s unclear if this model will have any AI performance limits or if the extra RAM is meant for other performance boosts. Either way, the added RAM will likely improve overall performance, including AI tasks. Hopefully, this upgrade won’t come with a big price increase.

