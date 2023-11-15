The best mid-range phone of 2023 gets an unmissable Black Friday deal

This year has been particularly good when it comes to mid-range phones thanks to the likes of the Galaxy A54, Nothing Phone (2), POCO F5 Pro, Honor 90, and the Nord 3. But the device that I like the most in this category is the Pixel 7a; Google managed to deliver the best features of the Pixel 7 in a much more affordable package, and that makes the Pixel 7a a particularly great choice.

The Pixel 7a has amazing cameras, but it goes beyond that — you get a 90Hz screen, powerful hardware, stellar battery life, and the best software in this segment. While I like some of the other options as well — notably the Phone (2) and Nord 3 — they don't measure up to Google when it comes to the software.

That's the same story with the cameras; Google's camera wizardry is evident in the Pixel 7a, and while the phone is using older sensors, it takes the best photos of any device under $700. You get stunning photos in any lighting scenario, but what stands out about Pixel 7a cameras in general is the consistency — they always deliver usable shots without fail, and I can't say the same about any other mid-ranger available today.

Now we come to the deal. The Pixel 7a usually retails for $499, but for Black Friday, Google is offering the device at just $374, $125 off. That makes the Pixel 7a an even better value, and if you're looking to get a new phone for Black Friday, I can't think of a deal that's going to be anywhere as good.

The deal isn't live just yet, but thankfully, Google isn't waiting around for Black Friday to start before discounting the Pixel 7a, and that means you don't need to wait until next week. This particular deal kicks off November 16, so if you've been eyeing the Pixel 7a, you just have to wait one day to get your hands on it at just $374.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 at Amazon Google is going to sell the Pixel 7a at just $374 during Black Friday, making this one of the best phone deals of the season.



Unlike all other mid-rangers, the Pixel 7a has made the switch to Android 14, and it will continue to get updates ahead of every other device. And while I'm partial to large phones, I really like the size of the Pixel 7a; the 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED screen is ideally suited for one-handed use. Google didn't shortchange users on the hardware front — unlike previous years — so you get IP67 water resistance, a gorgeous design that's similar to the Pixel 7 series, and a 4,385mAh battery that lasts all day with ease.

What I particularly like is the fact that you get the same Tensor G2 as the Pixel 7 Pro, making the Pixel 7a one of the best mid-range phones in the market. Honestly, you don't miss out on much with the device, and coming in at just $374, you won't find any other phone that gives you as many features as the Pixel 7a. I should know — I tested over 85 phones this year. So if you need a new phone this holiday season, you should consider getting the Pixel 7a.