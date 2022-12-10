The 3-Day Best Buy sale is live: save hundreds on laptops, TVs, and phones

We've seen a lot of great Best Buy deals this holiday season, many of which have rivaled or even topped the retailer's offerings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The difference is that Best Buy seems to be focusing on their flash deals lately, regularly releasing great discounts on tech that come and go in the blink of an eye. Case in point: the retailer just launched a massive weekend sale (opens in new tab) that significantly drops the prices on a ton of today's most popular tech, from smartphones and laptops to smart TVs and even kitchen appliances.

Want to save up to $1,000 on a luxurious 70-inch QLED TV? Best Buy has you covered. How about a straight $150 off our favorite cheap Android phone? Yep, you can check that off the list too. Whether you're treating yourself or picking out a last-minute holiday gift, this Best Buy sale is likely to have just what you need. Of course, if you can't decide what to buy this weekend, we'll drop a few of our recommendations below. The sale expires this Sunday at 11:59pm CST, so don't wait too long to make your move!

Top 5 deals from Best Buy's 3-day sale

(opens in new tab) LG 65" Class 83 Series QNED smart TV: $1,699.99 $949.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) This Class 83 Series smart TV from LG boasts a stunning QNED mini-LED display with an intelligent a7 Gen 4 AI Processor that adjusts your picture in real time so you're always viewing the best-quality images, no matter what you're watching. Thanks to Best Buy's holiday sale, you can currently get this cutting-edge TV for a whopping $750 off!

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds: $199.99 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) We called them the best wireless earbuds (opens in new tab) that money can buy, and now you can get your own pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro for just $99.99 at the Best Buy 3-day sale. Not only are you getting outstanding audio with active noise cancellation and great battery life, but you're getting these features at a record low price.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021): $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Amazon has produced a lot of great Fire tablets (opens in new tab) over the years, but the Fire HD 10 (2021) ranks as one of the best. Boasting a vibrant HD display, stereo speakers, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, the Fire HD 10 is a great choice for most people, especially when it's paired with a hefty $60 discount.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The A53 is one of our favorite mid-range smartphones, and for good reason! For less than 500 bucks, you're getting a device with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, an all-day battery, and four guaranteed Android OS updates. Activate the phone at Best Buy this weekend and you'll save $150, plus they'll throw in four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited just for kicks.