The 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G is now available for Verizon postpaid and prepaid customers

What you need to know

The Moto G Stylus 5G is available for purchase directly from Verizon for both postpaid and prepaid customers.

Postpaid customers can pay for the phone over 36 months for $11.11 per month or they can pay in full at $399.99.

The Moto G Stylus 5G supports the Verizon LTE and 5G network including C-band UWB 5G.

If you wanted an Android phone with a stylus on Verizon's 5G network, you previously only had a single, costly choice with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Motorola has upgraded its Moto G Stylus line for 2022 and it has also made a version with 5G connectivity. The 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G is available for both Verizon prepaid and postpaid customers.

You can also grab this phone from the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier Visible. At Visible, the phone is available with a small discount bringing the price down to $364. Financing is available with Affirm on Visible's website. Whether you're a prepaid or postpaid customer, you can get the Moto G Stylus on Verizon's network with some of the best cell phone plans available.

The Moto G Stylus 5G costs $399.99 if you pay for it in full but if you're a postpaid customer, you can opt for a 36-month payment plan at $11.11 per month. This phone is equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU found in the excellent T-Mobile exclusive OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded with a microSD card.

The display is a large 6.8-inch 120Hz display so interacting with this phone feels smooth and responsive. A high refresh rate can also make taking notes with the stylus feel more natural. On the back, you get two main cameras, a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera plus a depth sensor.

This Verizon variant supports the carrier's full 5G network including its low-band, C-band, and mmWave 5G.