The 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G is now available for Verizon postpaid and prepaid customers
By Samuel Contreras published
You don't need an Ultra phone to use a stylus.
What you need to know
- The Moto G Stylus 5G is available for purchase directly from Verizon for both postpaid and prepaid customers.
- Postpaid customers can pay for the phone over 36 months for $11.11 per month or they can pay in full at $399.99.
- The Moto G Stylus 5G supports the Verizon LTE and 5G network including C-band UWB 5G.
If you wanted an Android phone with a stylus on Verizon's 5G network, you previously only had a single, costly choice with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Motorola has upgraded its Moto G Stylus line for 2022 and it has also made a version with 5G connectivity. The 2022 Moto G Stylus 5G is available for both Verizon prepaid and postpaid customers.
You can also grab this phone from the Verizon-owned prepaid carrier Visible. At Visible, the phone is available with a small discount bringing the price down to $364. Financing is available with Affirm on Visible's website. Whether you're a prepaid or postpaid customer, you can get the Moto G Stylus on Verizon's network with some of the best cell phone plans available.
The Moto G Stylus 5G costs $399.99 if you pay for it in full but if you're a postpaid customer, you can opt for a 36-month payment plan at $11.11 per month. This phone is equipped with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU found in the excellent T-Mobile exclusive OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded with a microSD card.
The display is a large 6.8-inch 120Hz display so interacting with this phone feels smooth and responsive. A high refresh rate can also make taking notes with the stylus feel more natural. On the back, you get two main cameras, a 50MP main shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide camera plus a depth sensor.
This Verizon variant supports the carrier's full 5G network including its low-band, C-band, and mmWave 5G.
Moto G Stylus 5G
With a fast Snapdragon 695 CPU and full support for Verizon's 5G network, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a solid option for customers looking for precision input without needing to buy an expensive Samsung Galaxy phone. With 5G including C-band and mmWave, this is a great phone to use on Verizon's 5G network.
Available at Verizon, Verizon Prepaid, and Visible
When Samuel is not writing about networking or 5G at Android Central, he spends most of his time researching computer components and obsessing over what CPU goes into the ultimate Windows 98 computer. It's the Pentium 3.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.