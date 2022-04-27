Sony could launch the Xperia 1 IV very soon, teases 'exciting announcement' on May 11

What you need to know

Sony teases a new Xperia announcement for May 11.

The company is likely to launch the premium Xperia 1 IV.

The device will likely follow the same design cues as its predecessor with impressive specs.

May 11 is going to be a busy day. It's the day Google will commence its upcoming developer conference, but Sony has also decided to announce its own event for that same day and could finally unveil the Xperia I IV.

On Monday, Sony posted a teaser on Twitter for an "exciting announcement" focusing on a new Xperia product. The company doesn't say what this product will be, but it's not hard to guess that it's likely the Xperia 1 IV. The company launched the Xperia 1 III in April last year, so it's about time for the next flagship in Sony's lineup.

There haven't been many rumors of the Xperia I IV, but we have seen a few renders of what the device will reportedly look like. You may or may not be disappointed to learn that, as per the renders, the Xperia I IV probably won't follow the trends of the best Android phones and will likely sport the same design as its predecessors, bezels and all.

(Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer via Giznext)

On the back is a triple camera setup, and a Weibo user claims that the phone will retain the variable telephoto lens from the Xperia 1 III, which could see some improvement. Additionally, the primary camera may also get an upgrade. However, it's unclear if that means a higher pixel count (finally) or a bigger sensor similar to the Xperia Pro-I.

The phone is also said to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12/16GB of RAM, and 256/512GB of storage. The battery may also get bumped up to 5,000mAh, which could explain why the phone appears a bit thicker in the renders. It may also sport 45W charging and possibly a brighter OLED display.

Of course, the design and specs aren't official (yet), so things could change once Sony announces the actual device on May 11. Sony could also launch the successor to the Xperia 5 III as well.