Leaks of the Sony Xperia 1 IV reveal a very familiar design, possible camera upgrades

What you need to know

Renders of the Sony Xperia 1 IV have emerged, showing a phone that looks a lot like its predecessor.

Alleged specs include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and up to 16GB of RAM.

The phone will reportedly receive upgrades to the variable telephoto lens found on the Xperia 1 III.

Sony managed to impress us with last year's Xperia 1 III, which features a triple camera setup with a variable telephoto lens. However, it seems the company is going for the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach with its next flagship, the Xperia 1 IV.

Several phone renders have appeared on Giznext, courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, giving us our first look at the upcoming smartphone. However, you'd be forgiven if you mistook the images for last year's Xperia 1 III, as the phones look nearly identical.

Image 1 of 4 Renders of the Xperia 1 IV look a lot like Sony's previous flagships. (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer via Giznext) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer via Giznext) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer via Giznext) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer via Giznext)

As you can see, it appears the Xperia 1 IV will adopt the same 21:9 aspect ratio of its predecessors, complete with the rather large (by 2022 standards) bezels. This suggests that we can probably expect the same front-facing stereo speakers Sony outfits on its phones, something we wish more OEMs would do.

There's a triple camera array on the back with what appears to be a periscope telephoto. With any luck, Sony will continue to adopt the variable telephoto that was found in last year's flagship, although one Weibo user claims that it will be present, with improvements to both the telephoto and primary sensors.

Other specs may include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which is found in just about all the best Android phones of 2022 so far, as well as 12/16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of storage. It will reportedly rock a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, and wireless charging.

While there's no word on a release date, the Xperia 1 III was revealed in April of 2021, so we may not have to wait very long for it to launch.