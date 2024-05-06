Sony's Xperia 1 VI promo images surface before launch

What you need to know

Evan Blass leaks Sony's upcoming Xperia 1 VI images.

They indicate the device's design and prominent features.

The device supports wireless charging and will sport a BRAVIA-powered display.

As we near the launch of the Xperia 1 VI flagship smartphone from Sony, we are starting to see more and more prominent leaks of the handset as new marketing images pop up — thanks to Evan Blass.

Blass took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the official images of the Xperia 1 VI, which showcase the device in almost all angles. Per the marketing renders, the next Android flagship from Sony is incorporating a textured finish on the back and also across the middle frame.

The rear also includes a triple camera setup (based on ZEISS), which is the specs uncovered last week in a new leak. It contains an ultra-wide-angle camera, a wide-angle primary camera, and a periscopic lens. The primary lens in the setup is Sony's "Exmor T for mobile" lens.

On the front, unlike other prominent flagships, Sony opts for a minimal bezel display that hides the selfie shooter up top instead of opting for a conventional punch hole cutout.

The new promotional images further hint that the display is powered by the company's proprietary BRAVIA engine. They indicate that a decent 5000mAh battery capacity will power the device, which will support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Besides, the images from Blass also show the Xperia 1 VI's emphasis on audio playback as it beholds the good old 3.5mm headphone jack coupled with Hi-Res audio wireless audio certification (also for wireless) next to 360-degree realty audio, LDAC support, and DSEE Ultimate AI-based tech to upscale "more hi-quality to your compressed music."

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Android Headlines) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The new marketing images from Blass follow a major leak that showcased the Xperia 1 VI's colorways next to its mid-range sibling, the Xperia 10 VI. Blass also leaked promotional materials for the mid-range handset, revealing features like stereo speaker setup, zoom capabilities in the camera, and more.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered Xperia 1 VI and its mid-range sibling Xperia 10 VI are gearing up to be unveiled on May 17 in Tokyo, where we could see what Sony brings more.