Multiple leaks reveal what to expect from the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI

A new set of leaks reveals the upcoming Xperia 1 VI and 10 VI devices in full.

Alongside the renders, another leak shares camera insights of the flagship Xperia 1 VI.

The flagship will likely incorporate Sony's 24mm "Exmor T for mobile" CMOS image sensor as the primary lens.

While Sony is gearing up to launch its next set of Xperia handsets in the next few weeks, multiple leaks reveal the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 10 VI devices in full, following the expected specifications.

Android Headlines managed to grab the official renders of the Xperia 1 VI—the flagship Sony phone next to the more affordable Xperia 10 VI smartphones—ahead of the launch. Per the renders, the Xperia 1 VI is seen in black-and-white colors, which sort of look dark gray and beige. The official color names still need to be determined, as noted in the publication.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

On the other hand, multiple Sony Xperia 10 VI—the mid-range handset's color variants—were also seen in the recent leak, including porcelain and light mint color variants.

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass shared similar marketing images of the 10 VI, highlighting the mid-range device's features. They include the device's stereo speaker setup, the wide angle and zoom capabilities in cameras, and the placement of the good old 3.5mm headphone jack.

Not. one. donation.Here's another leak, anyway (X10m6). https://t.co/FLmH5Wpn1L pic.twitter.com/7QdAuuip8GMay 3, 2024

Interestingly, neither the Xperia 1 VI nor Xperia 10 VI have a punch-hole setup for the selfie camera—instead, sizable bezels at the top tuck away the selfie shooter. As for the rear cameras on the flagship Xperia 1 VI, the renders indicate a ZEISS-powered triple rear camera system.

Another publication, MSPowerUser, has come up with interesting camera details of the upcoming Xperia 1 VI alongside some renders of it. The triple camera system, as mentioned, will include an ultra-wide angle 16mm lens aided by a wide angle 24mm lens with 2x optical zoom and another telephoto lens featuring an 85-170mm lens with up to 7x zoom.

The 24mm lens is believed to be Sony's "Exmor T for mobile" CMOS image sensor that has the latest image processing, which further supports macro photography as well.

Sony will likely release a simple, user-friendly camera app for the Xperia to replace its popular Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro camera apps. Likewise, a new video creator app will be available for the Xperia 1 VI to simplify video production by utilizing photos and videos from the device's gallery.

According to the publication, sports photography will also likely improve with new human pose estimation technology that improves pinpoint focus for the Xperia 1 VI's camera system.

Other highlights of the upcoming Sony Xperia 1 VI include a dynamic and clearer sound experience than the predecessor model, support for Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio wireless, and more.

An upgraded OLED display, which is believed to be 1.5x brighter than the previous iteration, the Xperia 1V, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate, will be seen on the upcoming flagship.

MSPowerUser further notes that the display is also likely to equip sunlight vision mode for better viewing outdoors, and there is also BRAVIA HDR remaster technology to enhance the visual experience.

The Xperia 1 VI is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and a 5000mAh battery capacity with support for wireless and reverse wireless charging.

We'll have to wait until Sony's launch event on May 17 to see what these devices have in store for us.