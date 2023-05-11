The Sony Xperia 1 V has a brand-new camera sensor aimed at creators

What you need to know

The new Xperia 1 V is official, sporting a triple camera setup, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a hefty price tag.

The phone features a 52MP primary camera with an effective 48MP resolution for 12MP shots.

The camera features a stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel for improved low-light performance.

There is also a 12MP ultrawide and a 12MP continuous optical telephoto zoom lens.

The Xperia 1 V is available now for preorder and retails for $1400.

With all the commotion over Google I/O 2023 and the new Pixel Fold, it's easy to forget that Sony just launched its latest flagship phone, the Xperia 1 V.

Like previous Xperia flagships, the 1 V (read: one mark five) features a large 6.5-inch 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio. Flanking it are two bezels where you'll find the front-facing stereo speakers and the 12MP selfie camera.

However, some welcome changes have been made to the rear camera setup. While still sporting largely the same design as its predecessors, the Xperia 1 V now has a new 52MP-equivalent primary camera, up from the 12MP sensors used until now. However, you won't really get the full 52MP, as the camera will instead use an effective 48MP area of the sensor, which is capable of taking 12MP stills using pixel binning.

According to GSMArena, this gives the sensor a 4.3:3 aspect ratio allowing minimal crop when taking 4:3 images or 16:9 video.

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony says it uses a "2-layer Transistor Pixel stacked CMOS image sensor" that is nearly 2x larger than the sensor on the Xperia 1 V. This should provide the sensor with improved low-light performance with minimal noise.

Like the Xperia 1 IV from last year, Sony outfitted the Xperia 1 V with a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens capable of continuous zoom between 85 and 125mm. There is no Time of Flight sensor this time, as Sony boasts its improved AI capabilities, able to accurately determine the distance of a subject for improved focus.

Of course, you also get 4K 120fps video recording on all three rear cameras, and the inclusion of S-Cinetone allows videographers to shoot cinema-like videos without color grading. The Xperia 1 V is also capable of 30fps continuous shooting with auto-focus and eye tracking, and the camera apps have a dedicated night mode, focus peaking, and a vertical UI to benefit creators.

Also, for creators, Sony has included a Product Showcase Setting to automatically change focus from your face to a product you're showcasing, and a voice priority mic will make sure your voice is heard clearly, even in noisy settings.

(Image credit: Sony)

Powering it all is the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. There's also a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging and support for wireless and reverse-wireless charging. For protection, the phone is Gorilla Glass Victus 2 covering the front and back and has an IP65/68 rating for water and dust resistance. The rear glass also has a textured finish for improved grip.

The Xperia 1 V is available for preorder now and retails for a pricey $1399 in the United States. There are two colors, black and Khaki Green, the latter of which is exclusive to Sony.com. The phone will begin shipping on July 18, and preorder customers will receive a pair of Sony LinkBuds.

