Save half a grand on our favorite Samsung foldable of all time with today's Prime Day sale

Foldable phones might not be for everyone, but if you're on the fence, then now's your chance to enjoy an incredible deal on an even more incredible phone. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 leads the pack in a lot of different ways, especially for those of us here in the U.S.

One of the biggest complaints about foldable phones is how much more expensive they are compared to their slab contemporaries. Prime Day is here, solving that problem for us, knocking $500 off of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, making it much more palatable and downright enticing.

Making this deal even better is that there are no strings attached. No trade-ins to worry about, or anything else, it's just a $500 discount, right off the bat.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: $2,019.99 $1,515.25 at Amazon With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, you're getting practically everything you could want out of a phone and a tablet, in a single device. The cover screen operates just like every other traditional smartphone out there while being much more comfortable for one-handed usage. But the real magic arrives as soon as you unfold it.

✅Recommended if: You want a phone that is more versatile than anything you've ever used before. The software experience remains unmatched, especially if you're already entrenched in the Samsung ecosystem.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the absolute best cameras in this form factor.

Thanks to the almost 8-inch inner display, you're greeted with a completely transformed canvas. Getting things done is a breeze, especially with the multitude of multi-tasking features built-in. Not only that, but when you pair the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with an S Pen, you can jot down some notes, sign some documents, and so much more.

What makes the Fold 6 a bit more special this year is the infusion of Galaxy AI, paired with Google Gemini. Are you trying to figure out where you can buy a shirt from a TV show? Circle to Search makes it a breeze. Did you take a bunch of notes for a meeting but want to make them more digestible? Note Assist takes care of that for you in seconds.

The best part is that those are just two of the features, with so many more designed to actually help you, and not just offer some parlor tricks. And I haven't even mentioned how you can connect the Fold 6 to a display and use it like any other computer with DeX Mode. Or how Photo Assist lets you get rid of unwanted objects in your pictures, while also leaning on AI to make edits.

All of this, and so much more, is possible with just a single device. So what are you waiting for? Head over and take advantage of this deal, because there's a good chance we'll never see it so low again.