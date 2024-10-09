Save 36% when you buy Motorola's stylish Edge 2024 during Prime Big Deal Days

If you're on the hunt for a decent mid-range Android smartphone this Prime Day, we suggest taking a look at Motorola's Edge 2024. With its stunning vegan leather back panel, it looks and feels far more premium than what its regular retail price of $549.99 might have you believe. Even better, you can avail a 36% discount and get one at an effective price of just $349.99 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Motorola Edge (2024) 256GB: $549.99 $349.99 at Amazon Discounted by 36% for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, Motorola's Edge 2024 is a mid-range smartphone that looks and feels a lot more expensive than it really is. The Edge 2024 features a vegan leather back panel that perfectly complements its 6.6-inch, 144Hz curved pOLED screen, making for a premium yet well-built device. You get Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of onboard storage. Running Android 14 (with Motorola's Hello UI overlay) out of the box, the smartphone sports a dual-lens primary camera setup. Other notable additions include an IP68 rating, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

✅Recommended if: you want a stylish Android phone with a great in-hand feel, an eye-friendly display, and super-fast charging capabilities.

❌Skip this deal if: you want powerful performance, amazing cameras, and long software support.

Over the last few years, Motorola has gained quite a reputation for delivering mobile devices that punch way above their weight. Among them is the Motorola Edge 2024; it ticks a lot of boxes, even if it's not one of the best Motorola phones available out there.

Having a 6.6-inch curved pOLED display with a fast 144Hz refresh rate, the Motorola Edge 2024 makes on-screen interactions a delight. Then there's the gorgeous vegan leather back panel that not only helps with the looks but improves the in-hand feel as well. Under the hood, the Edge 2024 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and 8GB of RAM. Although Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich found the device's performance to be a bit disappointing in his review, everyday use tasks (e.g., media consumption, web browsing) shouldn't be too much of an issue. You also get a dual-lens rear camera system that's good enough for occasional use, as long as keep your expectations in check.

In terms of software, you get Android 14 out of the box, spruced up with Motorola's 'Hello UI' overlay and a variety of extras. One such feature is called 'Motorola Smart Connect' and allows for a fuss-free multi-device user experience. It generally works quite well, although the phone will only receive up to two years of software updates. Connectivity and I/O options include everything you'd expect, and even some handy extras like NFC and USB Type-C 3.1 with DisplayPort output. Rounding off the spec sheet is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Of course, Motorola Edge 2024 isn't without its flaws. The overall performance isn't exactly the best, and the camera quality is also fairly average. However, considering the discounted price, these things shouldn't be dealbreakers for most people.