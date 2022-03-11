Samsung's four-year-old Galaxy S9 is getting the March 2022 Android security patch

What you need to know

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones are picking up the March 2022 security update.

The March 2022 security update includes fixes for over 50 vulnerabilities, along with a few bug fixes.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series phones and the Galaxy S10 Lite started receiving the latest Android security patch earlier this week.

Samsung recently started rolling out the latest March 2022 Android security patch to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered variants of its Galaxy S22 series phones. As per the folks over at SamMobile, the South Korean tech giant is now bringing the latest security update to the four-year-old Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The latest software update for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ arrives as version G96xFXXUHFVB4. Besides the March 2022 Android security patch, the update also contains a few bug fixes and stability improvements.

The rollout appears to be limited to Germany right now, but it shouldn’t take long for the update to become available in more markets across Europe and the rest of the world. Galaxy S9 series owners can check for the update manually by opening the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download and install.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy S9 series phones in 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. While Samsung only rolled out two major Android OS upgrades to the two phones, it is commendable that they are still receiving the latest security patches.

As many of you might be aware, Samsung changed its software update policy earlier this year. The company’s best Android phones are now eligible to receive four years of OS updates and up to five years of security updates. Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the only other phones that are guaranteed to receive four major OS updates. Most Android OEMs still promise just two OS updates to their flagship devices.