Pixel phones receive tons of bug fixes with the March 2022 security update

What you need to know

Google's March 2022 security update is out now for supported Pixel phones, except for the Pixel 6 series.

The latest update brings with it a plethora of bug fixes and performance improvements that have annoyed many users in recent months.

Some of the issues fixed involve Bluetooth connectivity, display refresh rate, frame drop issues, and fingerprint sensor problems.

Google has been religiously releasing new monthly updates to its Pixel phones on the first Monday of each month (except for the troubled December update). Today is no exception: the March 2022 security update is now available for eligible Pixel devices, alongside this month's Pixel feature drop.

Like previous monthly updates, the latest release introduces a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements. However, the most recent batch of patches is available first on the Pixel 3a series, Pixel 4 and 4a series, Pixel 5, and Pixel 5a phones.

This means the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro won't get the update until later this month. It's not the first time Google has delayed a security patch for its best Android phones: the January update also made its way to these devices a few weeks after its arrival on earlier models.

The March update addresses a slew of bugs affecting device performance, stability, and connectivity, among other issues. Recent problems with the battery, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, camera, framework, display, graphics, and user interface have also been fixed.

You can find the full changelog on Google's community help page for Pixels. Google also unveiled the build numbers for the latest Pixel update:

Pixel 3a (XL): SP2A.220305.12

Pixel 4 (XL): SP2A.220305.12

Pixel 4a: SP2A.220305.12

Pixel 4a (5G): SP2A.220305.12

Pixel 5: SP2A.220305.12

Pixel 5a (5G): SP2A.220305.12

Pixel 6: SP2A.220305.013.A3

Pixel 6 Pro: SP2A.220305.013.A3

The OTA update should begin rolling out to eligible phones today, though Pixel 6 series owners will have to wait a little longer. It's unclear why Google is delaying the release of the update to its latest flagship phone, but it's a safe bet that the company is taking extra precautions to avoid making another mistake.

It's also worth noting that the fixes appear to be primarily for the Pixel 6. The list is lengthy, but it should resolve some or many of the issues you've been having with your Pixel phone.