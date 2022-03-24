Samsung's first 'scrollable' phone might arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4

What you need to know

A new rumor claims Samsung is working on a mysterious new foldable device codenamed “Diamond.”

The device will apparently be released in the second half of the year.

It might come equipped with a rollable display.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 phones could be joined by a mysterious new foldable device codenamed “Diamond,” according to reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe.

While not much has been revealed about the device yet, the tipster suggests it could come equipped with a “scrolling” screen. There’s a good chance that the device could be based on the Flex Slidable concept that Samsung showcased at CES this year. It had also shown off a rollable smartphone concept at Display Week 2021.

Samsung Display showing off WILD foldable concepts at #CES2022 Many "concepts" rarely see the light of day. But Samsung is one of the few companies making folding phones you can actually buy.Hoping that Westworld-esque tri-fold makes it to market in '22. What's your favorite? pic.twitter.com/VmNIaY3wLnJanuary 5, 2022 See more

It is worth noting that the folks over at GalaxyClub also claimed earlier this week that Samsung will launch three new foldable devices this year. As per the publication, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is codenamed “B4,” while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to be codenamed “Q4.” The third device, which could debut alongside the successors to Samsung's best foldable phones, is apparently codenamed “N4.”

Samsung dominated the global foldable smartphone market last year, and it doesn’t look like things will be very different in 2022. In its latest quarterly foldable display shipment and technology report, DSCC noted that the company’s foldable smartphone shipments increased 520% YoY to reach 4.25 million units in Q4 2021.

Since brands like Google, TCL, and Vivo are expected to enter the foldable smartphone market this year, Samsung is unlikely to grab over 85% market share this year. However, a stronger Galaxy Z series lineup should help the company boost its foldable smartphone shipments and generate higher revenue.

All three Galaxy foldables are expected to arrive sometime in the second half of the year. Last year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 phones at an Unpacked event in August.