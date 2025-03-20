Samsung expands list of Galaxy phones and tablets set to get One UI 7
Over 30 devices are now confirmed to run the Android 15-based OS.
What you need to know
- Samsung is adding 15 new Galaxy models to the list of supported One UI 7 devices.
- The list now includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 lineups, plus more foldables and tablets.
- The official rollout for One UI 7 begins worldwide on April 7, with the U.S. launch set for three days later.
Samsung's long One UI 7 delays have affected every part of the processes, from the beta testing stages to the confirmation of exactly which Galaxy phones and tablets will support the new operating system. The South Korean company has provided a bit more clarity on device support in recent weeks, and a post today, March 20, on the Samsung Newsroom in Singapore — adding 15 new models to the list (via SammyGuru).
Previous announcements from Samsung revealed that in addition to the Galaxy S25, which debuted with One UI 7, the older Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 lineups would support the upgrade. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 would also be supported. The same goes for the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 series.
Now, the list of supported One UI 7 devices expands to a total of 34 models, including the following new additions:
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Notably, the expanded list adds the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, as well as two more generations of older Samsung foldables. The press release notes that the rollout for One UI 7 will begin on April 14 for these devices in Singapore.
The worldwide rollout for One UI 7 will begin on April 7, but exact dates will vary by device model and region. In the U.S., users can expect the update to hit their devices beginning April 10.
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.
