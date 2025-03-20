Samsung expands list of Galaxy phones and tablets set to get One UI 7

What you need to know

Samsung is adding 15 new Galaxy models to the list of supported One UI 7 devices.

The list now includes the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 lineups, plus more foldables and tablets.

The official rollout for One UI 7 begins worldwide on April 7, with the U.S. launch set for three days later.

Samsung's long One UI 7 delays have affected every part of the processes, from the beta testing stages to the confirmation of exactly which Galaxy phones and tablets will support the new operating system. The South Korean company has provided a bit more clarity on device support in recent weeks, and a post today, March 20, on the Samsung Newsroom in Singapore — adding 15 new models to the list (via SammyGuru).

Previous announcements from Samsung revealed that in addition to the Galaxy S25, which debuted with One UI 7, the older Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 lineups would support the upgrade. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 would also be supported. The same goes for the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Now, the list of supported One UI 7 devices expands to a total of 34 models, including the following new additions:

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Notably, the expanded list adds the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 series, as well as two more generations of older Samsung foldables. The press release notes that the rollout for One UI 7 will begin on April 14 for these devices in Singapore.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The worldwide rollout for One UI 7 will begin on April 7, but exact dates will vary by device model and region. In the U.S., users can expect the update to hit their devices beginning April 10.