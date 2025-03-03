Samsung showed off prototypes of multi-folding screens at MWC this year

What you need to know

Samsung unveils an OLED Magic concept at MWC, showcasing its display technology for various devices.

Attendees can experience Samsung’s display tech in the Seamless Color Studio, featuring multiple screen experiences.

Samsung also demonstrates its new OCF technology, which integrates the polarizer function into the pixel, reducing exterior reflections and increasing brightness.

The company also unveils a new gaming console concept called Flex Gaming, featuring a 7.2-inch OLED display and integration with Steam Deck and Razer Blade 16.

Samsung has come all geared up at MWC this year and has already shared what it has to offer, including the latest Galaxy phones and its AI innovations. The company makes some great displays, and the Barcelona event is a perfect stage to showcase the same.

The company has announced it is unveiling the OLED Magic concept at MWC, wherein attendees can experience the high-end qualities that Samsung makes, catering to various devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and TVs. All can be witnessed under the Seamless Color Studio at the event.

The highlight from the studio appears to be “On-Cell Film (OCF) technology,” which is believed to be a cutting-edge advancement in premium display technology.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The studio includes a demonstration of multiple screen experiences, which includes a 31.5-inch monitor, a 16-inch laptop, and a 6.7-inch phone — all of which feature a “seamless color consistency,” highlighting Samsung Display’s expertise.

It is further displaying a new OLED Tile, a full-screen technology that features an ultra-thin bezel — as thin as 0.6mm. It is to create a near-bezel-less design as the demo includes ten of 6.8-inch bezel-less panels and two larger monitors.

Samsung notes that this innovation will be 40% thinner than the average bezel width found in the current market. The aim is to enhance the overall experience when incorporated into Samsung’s upcoming devices.

(Image credit: Samsung)

OCF is said to be a low-power consumption technology, which will eliminate “the need for a polarizer by integrating its function directly into the pixel, significantly reducing exterior reflections. As a result, OCF offers about 1.5 times the brightness while maintaining the same power consumption.”

It further makes the display carry a thinner design than the standard OLED panels available today. The company also notes that OCF falls under the Low power, Eco-friendly, Augmented brightness, and Designed to be Thin and Slim ( aka L.E.A.D) initiative. It also aims to showcase high performance in extreme light environments like having 5000 nits of peak brightness, which can be applied to smartphones in the near future.

Samsung Display further explains that “this level of brightness is achieved when the on-pixel ratio (OPR) — which measures the percentage of active pixels on the screen — is at 10%.”

(Image credit: Samsung)

Aside from the OCF tech, the MWC booth is also showcasing 77-inch and 65-inch QD-OLED TVs next to a 31-inch QD-OLED monitor, which tends to offer color quality matching “real-life vibrancy.”

Other display innovations like Flexible Cabinbag, which is an 18.1-inch foldable screen, and a Polygon Foldable are also showcased at the studio. The latter offers a 3.38-inch diamond-shaped OLED display, which is likely to make its way onto the upcoming foldable phones — particularly on the clamshell phones — explicitly for the exterior display.

Samsung Display also shared some line-ups, which are built for gaming experiences. It includes the world’s first 27-inch 500Hz QD-OLED monitor alongside 160 PPI high-resolution 27-inch QD-OLED and 240 Hz OLED laptops.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Last but not least, Samsung has unveiled a new gaming console dubbed Flex Gaming, which is also put on display at the MWC event. It happens to be a concept that features a 7.2-inch OLED along with Steam Deck and Razer Blade 16 — both further equipped with Samsung OLED tech. At the booth, users can experience Krafton’s InZOI simulation being demonstrated to experience what Flex Gaming has to offer.