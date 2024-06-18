Slimmer Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped to hit the shelves in October

What you need to know

Tipster Ice Universe has shared some exciting details about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

It is a thinner, lighter, and bigger alternative to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, launching in China as Galaxy W25.

The tipster indicates that the slimmer Galaxy foldable will launch in October, and not at the upcoming July Unpacked event.

Samsung's anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event is only a couple of weeks away. We should see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 next to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 during the launch event. Several rumors have been regarding another Galaxy Z Fold 6 model over the past few months; however, new information indicates it is likely to launch in October.

The device in question is the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, another foldable device from Samsung. Well-known leaker Ice Universe on X has shared some interesting details about the foldable of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. As the name suggests, it will be thinner, lighter, and larger than the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and will be renamed Galaxy W25 in China, notes Ice Universe.

Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim will be named Samsung W25 in China, which is lighter, thinner and larger than Fold6.Will be released in October and does not support SPen.June 18, 2024

The tipster further indicates that it will be launched in October, although it didn't specify whether it is for the Chinese market or other regions. Also, it will be missing an important feature, which is the support for S-Pen, unlike the current foldables that support it.

In the accompanying interactions with the comments on the aforementioned X post, Ice Universe has shared that it wouldn't be some kind of Fan Edition device. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will also have a solid build, as it utilizes the premium titanium frame.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim details are still scarce, although this isn't the first time we have heard about it. Late last month, prominent display analyst Ross Young shared details of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, which slightly differ from today's Ice Universe claims.

While Young also hinted that the Z Fold 6 Slim will have a bigger display than the original Z Fold 6 next to no S-Pen support, he noted that the alleged device won't launch until next year, as its display panel will be shipping in the fourth quarter of this year.

In the meantime, the latest report from South Korea claimed that Samsung is sticking with the same two foldables this year, citing a lack of differentiation factors.

While it will be encouraging to have more foldables phone options from Samsung to consider next to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, rumors regarding the Z Fold 6 Slim are becoming speculative at this point.

Given the tipster's solid credibility, if the prediction regarding the new Slim foldable phone is accurate, it would be an interesting option to look forward to, even if it likely turns out to be a pricer.