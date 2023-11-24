Wait, $800 for a Galaxy Z Fold 5? Black Friday makes no sense

For some, foldable phones seem like nothing more than expensive parlor tricks that will eventually break. For others, the idea of having a phone that folds in half is incredible, but the exorbitant prices are just too high. Well, we're here to tell you that for Black Friday, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 5 for less than $800.

That's less than what it would cost you to upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but the deal is even better than it seems. As part of Samsung's Black Friday deals, the company is giving you a free storage upgrade, doubling the storage from 256GB to 512GB. Right off the bat, you'll be saving $120, but wait, it gets even better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,919 $799 at Samsung w/ free storage upgrade and trade-in If you've been on the fence about upgrading to a foldable phone, now's probably the best chance you'll get to save big. Along with offering a free storage upgrade, you can save another $1,000 by trading in your old phone. All of this brings the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to less than what it'll cost for a new Galaxy S23 Ultra. Price check: $1,419 at Amazon

Samsung is also bringing back its excellent trade-in promotion that we last saw when the Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced. This means that you can trade in your old phone and save up to $1,000 instantly. You won't have to worry about paying the full price upfront, sending in your old phone, and waiting for the money to get credited back to your card.

Instead, just make sure you select the "Yes, trade-in" button when going through the configuration process. From there, you'll be prompted to enter the information of the phone that you're trading in. After that's done, the final price will come down to $799 plus tax when you go to actually check out.

If you're not exactly keen on saving over $1,000 and going through Samsung, Amazon has also slashed the price. Over at Amazon, its Black Friday deal knocks the price of the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 down to just $1,419, a savings of $500. So no matter where you go, you'll be able to save big on Samsung's biggest phone.