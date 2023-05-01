Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S21 series gain a cool new camera trick

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S21 series are now capable of capturing night sky shots.

Samsung is pushing a new update for the Expert RAW app that brings astrophotography support for both phones.

The feature combines long exposure and multi-frame processing to capture images of celestial objects.

Samsung gave the Google Pixel phone's astrophotography mode some serious competition when it introduced the same feature to the Galaxy S22 series late last year. The company's other models, such as the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 4, are now picking up similar skills.

The new camera feature is available on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 via the latest version of the Expert RAW app, as spotted by a Reddit user (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Google (opens in new tab)). For Galaxy S21 owners, the April 2023 update is required to gain access to the app's astrophotography mode, as per SamMobile (opens in new tab).

The astrophotography mode is a camera setting that allows you to take detailed photos of the night sky. Samsung's Galaxy S22 series was the first Galaxy phone to pick up the feature. In recent months, Samsung has begun to add astrophotography mode to newest models, such as the Galaxy S23 series. The feature's arrival on older phones like the Galaxy S21 is good news for those who want a great astrophotography experience but do not want to buy the latest and greatest Samsung phones.

Astrophotography mode uses a combination of long exposure, multi-frame processing, and AI to take shots of stars, planets, and constellations. You'll need to manually set the duration for how long the camera shutter opens in order to gather light and capture stunning shots. A constellation overlay can also be used to locate nearby stars and celestial objects.

The best results will be achieved if you use a tripod to keep your phone steady, though this seems to be a major requirement only for Samsung's regular flagship phones. On the other hand, you can take advantage of the Z Fold 4's folding mechanism in order to position the device at the right angle to capture some cool night sky images.

You should also find a location with as little light pollution as possible to get the best possible shot. If you own any of the eligible Samsung handsets, here's a detailed guide on how to take astrophotography shots with a Galaxy phone.

