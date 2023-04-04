Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 receive the April 2023 security patch in the US

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 have started receiving the April 2023 security patch in the U.S.

The latest patch includes around 66 security fixes, with the majority labeled as "high priority" and four marked as "critical."

The Galaxy S23 has also been spotted receiving the latest patch in the U.S. and Europe alongside Samsung's large camera update.

Samsung has continued to rush right out of the gate, updating its Galaxy devices with the latest patch. As we're only a few days into April, Samsung has already started rolling out its April 2023 security patch to phones. Today, it looks like U.S. owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 are starting to receive the latest update per SamMobile.

The update should begin appearing for owners of an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 bearing firmware version F721U1UES2CWC9. Similarly, those with an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 in the U.S. should begin seeing an update with firmware version F936U1UES2CWC9. For the time being, SamMobile has spotted the update rolling out to those on the T-Mobile network. But other carriers should begin receiving it as we get through the week.

Samsung posted its official security patch notes for April, giving us an insight into the number of fixes the company is looking to implement. From the looks of things, the April 2023 security patch contains around 66, with a majority of them categorized as "high" on the priority list and four labeled "critical."

Some additional fixes have also addressed some of the recent security flaws found within devices utilizing Exynos modems and chips.

While the Korean OEM's foldables are the early birds in the U.S., the company was busy patching its Galaxy S23 series before April began. A large camera update was rolled out for the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra, which included several improvements to its video stabilization, low-light image capture, and more.

The update first appeared in South Korea, and more recently, S23 owners in Europe began receiving the patch. Our Galaxy S23 unit was also spotted receiving the April 2023 security patch alongside this large camera update as firmware version S911USQU1AWC8 with a file size of 882.92MB.

As always, if you do own a Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4, or Galaxy phone and you have not automatically received the update, you can always manually check by heading into your Settings > Software update > Download and Install. However, it'll be worth giving Samsung some time throughout the week as the latest security patch makes its rounds to more devices and regions.

