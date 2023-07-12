This flippin' Galaxy Z Flip 4 Prime Day deal is about to expire

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 might be on the verge of launching, but that means you can save big on last year's excellent Galaxy Z Flip 4. In fact, it's still $200 off for the rest of the day today (Wednesday, July 12), but this killer deal won't last long.

If you are looking to upgrade to an unlocked Flip this year and don't want to spend $1,000 on a new phone, this is the best deal you're going to come across.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: $999 $799 at Amazon There's nothing quite as satisfying as snapping your phone closed, and you can bring back the snap with your own Z Flip 4 for less this Prime Day.

If folding tablets aren't quite your thing, you'll probably enjoy the Galaxy Z Flip 4 a lot more, instead. Unfolded, it's like a regular slab phone that takes great pictures and has all our favorite Samsung Galaxy apps and features including deep integration with apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Folded, it's a pocket-sized wonder with a lovely little cover screen that you can use to swipe away notifications, check the time, set timers, and more.

It's got a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 inside so you don't ever have to worry about it slowing down or tapping out when things get hot, and it's certainly quite hot so far this Summer. Plus, the 8+ Gen 1 does a great job of sipping power throughout the day, making the battery life on this phone so much better than with the Z Flip 3.

Samsung silicone strap Flip 4 case: $39.99 $18.00 at Amazon Along with the best features, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the best cases and accessories. This strap case from Samsung is not only cool and eye-catching, it's also super useful and more than half off for Prime Day.

And don't forget to protect that purchase with a case! Foldables are certainly more durable than regular slab phones if you drop them when closed, but no one wants to scratch or ding up their new $800 purchase, now do they?

Spend just a fraction of the regular price and grab this Samsung strap case for $18 on Prime Day, making it more than half off the normal price. I love these not just because of their unique looks — they'll definitely turn heads — but because that strap acts a lot like a PopSocket or another similar style holder that usually sticks on the back.

Plus, it's super protective and feels great to use. Don't forget it!

