The Samsung Galaxy S23 may have a minor improvement in 8K video recording

What you need to know

A new leak points to a modest video recording upgrade for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

According to the leak, the upcoming flagship series will be capable of recording 8K videos at 30 frames per second.

The improvement may not mean much on paper, but it's expected to offer a smoother video recording experience.

We've seen leaks in recent months pointing to camera upgrades for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a new rumor suggests another useful improvement for Samsung's next flagship phone series.

According to Ice universe (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S23 series will include an 8K video recording capability at 30 frames per second, a slight improvement over the Galaxy S22 series' 8K at 24fps option. It may not mean much to regular users, but it promises a smoother shooting experience especially for movie makers and content creators.

Additionally, a higher frame rate option for Samsung's best Android phones next year will result in reduced choppiness and stuttering, which is typical for 24fps videos. That said, some may argue that it's another insignificant gimmick from Samsung.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has already impressed us with its imaging capabilities, which are aided in no small part by 8K recording at 24fps. Still, it wouldn't hurt if Samsung decided to up the ante with the upcoming Galaxy S23. While this improvement does not appear to be revolutionary on paper, it will improve the videos captured with the upcoming series.

The latest rumor makes Samsung's upcoming devices look promising. Previous rumors suggested that the South Korean tech giant was planning to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP main shooter. It will certainly be a major step up from the current resolution on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as evidenced by a supposed photo sample from the S23 Ultra.

However, with Samsung potentially increasing the video recording capability of its upcoming top-tier models, there are concerns about the internal storage capacity of the Galaxy S23 series. Switching to an 8K resolution means more storage requirement, so it's a safe bet that Samsung's next-generation of flagship phones will have more space for media files.