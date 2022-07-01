Samsung appears to push the July 2022 update to the Galaxy A32

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the July 2022 security patch.

The update has started rolling out to the Galaxy A32 to users in Korea.

The update appears to be limited to the 4G version of the phone for now.

June is just about over, and in typical Samsung fashion, the company has already started pushing out the July 2022 security patch just ahead of the new month. However, it seems the mid-range Galaxy A32 is the first to receive the update.

According to a Samsung Community Forum (opens in new tab) (via XDA Developers), at least one owner of the phone noticed the OTA update on Thursday.

The device in question appears to be the 4G variant of the Galaxy A32 (SM-A325N) and is limited to South Korea for now. That said, it's likely to roll out to other regions soon, with the Galaxy A32 5G and other Samsung devices hopefully following closely.

The update comes in at just under 1GB, and there don't appear to be any new or notable features included, which is generally par for the course when it comes to security patches outside of Google's Pixel smartphones.

Samsung is no stranger to launching monthly security updates early, and it appears the company made it just in time ahead of July 1. However, Samsung's best Android phones are usually first in line to receive the updates, although there have been few exceptions to the rule. Regardless, the company is one of the best at keeping its vast lineup of smartphones up to date.

The Galaxy A32 is currently set to receive a new update at least once per quarter according to Samsung's update list and will continue to receive updates for at least a few more years.

We'll likely see plenty more Galaxy smartphones receiving the update over the next few days, while Google is likely to push its update patch to Pixel phones next week.