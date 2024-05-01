Galaxy F55 5G with an orange vegan leather finish coming soon to India

What you need to know

Samsung has plans to launch the Galaxy F55 in a mighty orange color variant.

The upcoming handset, otherwise, is likely a rebranded Galaxy M55, which launched in India early this month.

The device is expected to have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and a 5000mAh battery underneath.

Samsung is prepping to launch its next mid-range handset for the Indian market as it just started teasing the new Galaxy F55 smartphone for the country.

Samsung India has teased the upcoming Galaxy F55 device on X, hinting at a leather finish for the Korean tech giant's next affordable Android handset, which it says is "coming soon."

Samsung claims the device will turn heads with the new color, utilizing the vegan leather finish. It isn’t the first time we have seen a vegan leather orange finish on Android phones, and it's often found on more premium phones like the OPPO Find X2 Pro. However, we've begun to see more affordable Android phones feature vegan leather, such as the Moto G Power 5G 2024.

Aside from the vegan leather color option, nothing concrete about the Galaxy F55 has been revealed yet. The teaser, however, indicates that we will see a familiar three-camera array setup on the back, similar to the Galaxy F54 and other Galaxy phones from Samsung.

Samsung has a practice of launching similar phones under the Galaxy M and Galaxy F series. While the Galaxy M55 made its way to the Indian market early this month, it is believed that the Galaxy F55 is likely to have identical specifications.

Pricing starting at Rs 26,999 (~$324), the Galaxy M55 is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and shipped with Android 14-based One UI 6.1. It equips a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

There is a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP lens as the primary sensor, aided by an 8MP secondary camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The selfie shooter, meanwhile, is also a 50MP sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery capacity with 45W fast charging support.

As for the orange vegan leather finish variant, Samsung has recently announced the Galaxy C55 (as seen in the featured image above) for the Chinese region, which is yet another rebranded version of the Galaxy M55.

While the specs seem identical, the orange variant is quite stunning, and it looks like the same approach is being considered for the Indian market with the launch of Galaxy F55. Whenever that happens, it will be available through the Flipkart e-commerce platform in the Indian region.