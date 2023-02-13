Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A54 and A34 could cost more than their predecessors

What you need to know

The pricing details of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A54 and A34 mid-rangers for the European market have surfaced in a new leak.

The next-generation smartphones could be pricier than their predecessors.

A separate leak has also extensively revealed the supposed specs of those devices, suggesting an iterative upgrade over the previous models.

Samsung's Galaxy A phone series was among the company's best-selling models in 2021 due to their bang-for-buck bundling while offering some premium-grade specs, with last year's Galaxy A53 and A33 continuing that trend. However, the next models in those lines could see a price increase, if a new leak is to be believed.

Appuals (opens in new tab) has posted the supposed European prices for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 mid-range models, implying a pricey upgrade over the previous generation. According to the report, the Galaxy A54's base variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, will cost between €530 and €550, while the more expensive model (8GB/256GB) will cost between €590 and €610 (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)).

Meanwhile, the forthcoming Galaxy A34 5G will reportedly be priced between €410 and €430 for the 6GB/128GB configuration, and €470 to €490 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Of course, these prices are not final, nor are they confirmed, but taken together, this suggests that you'll have to shell out a few more dollars if you want to upgrade to any of the upcoming models once they're released, assuming the leak is correct. For additional context, the Galaxy A53 starts at less than €400 in Europe, and the Galaxy A33 at less than €300.

In addition, a separate report has leaked the specs of the Galaxy A54 and A34, courtesy of WinFuture (opens in new tab). We now have a good idea that Samsung's next budget Android phones could be iterative upgrades over their predecessors. The report claims that the Galaxy A54 will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone could be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset paired with an ARM Mali-G68 GPU. The supposed upgrade contradicts a previous leak, though it promises a few performance improvements over the Galaxy A53.

On the optics side of things, rumor has it that the Galaxy A54 will rock a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP sensor. If this is accurate, the phone's camera will be a downgrade from the A53, which ships with a 64MP main sensor. Samsung might also stick with a 32MP selfie sensor as the previous model. The phone could pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 could be a tad bigger than the A54 at 6.6 inches. Its AMOLED screen is said to have a 2340 x 1080 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Samsung might opt for a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC to fuel the device instead of its in-house Exynos processor. However, the camera might be the same as last year's model.

There's no word yet on their launch date, but speculation points to a March announcement, so we should be getting official details in a few weeks.

