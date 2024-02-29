Samsung Galaxy A35 specs and price leaked before the big launch

What you need to know

The Galaxy A35 is expected to debut in mid-March, in line with earlier leaks.

Notably, design changes suggest a shift from the waterdrop notch to a modern punch-hole cutout.

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy A35 might borrow the Exynos 1380 chip from the A54.

A fresh leak has spilled the beans on a bunch of details about the Galaxy A35 5G, giving us an idea about what to anticipate with the upcoming mid-range device.

According to Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), the Galaxy A35 is set to make its debut in mid-March, aligning with previous leaks.

According to the report, the Galaxy A35 may sport a 6.6-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display rocking a 120Hz refresh rate. Changes in the display department are on the horizon, as leaks hint at moving away from the waterdrop notch seen in the Galaxy A34 to a more contemporary punch-hole cutout.

Rumor has it that the Galaxy A35 will be borrowing the Exynos 1380 chip from last year's A54. Rumors are also floating around about the phone flaunting an IP67 rating, which means it could be water and dust-resistant.

There might be two memory configurations for the Galaxy A35: either 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Whichever option you go for, expandable storage via a microSD card is on the table.

When it comes to the camera setup, the Galaxy A35 is rumored to boast a triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor for ultrawide shots, and a 5MP macro shooter. On the front side, the phone is expected to sport a 13MP sensor.

As per the report, Samsung is gearing up to stuff a 5,000mAh battery into the phone, and it's expected to come equipped with 25W wired fast charging support.

In terms of aesthetics, the Galaxy A35's design appears to be undergoing a slight revamp, embracing the flatter aesthetic that has become a signature of Samsung's Galaxy phone lineup this year. Although the material for the back panel is still a mystery, the phone is anticipated to measure 161.7 x 78 x 8.2mm in size and weigh around 209 grams.

According to the report, the 6GB RAM version of the Galaxy A35 is projected to hit the European market with a price tag of EUR 389 (approximately $420), while the 8GB variant might come in at EUR 459 (around $495).

As for a US release, it could be on the horizon, but specific details about pricing and availability in the US market are still under wraps.

Finally, rumor has it that the Galaxy A35 will offer a range of color choices, including Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.