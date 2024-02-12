Samsung Galaxy A35 and A55 leak suggests some sweet upgrades in the works

What you need to know

A seasoned leaker has revealed pictures of Samsung's upcoming budget phones, the Galaxy A35 and A55, showcasing them in black, green, pink, and white.

The Galaxy A15 and A25 introduced the Key Island design, and now, the Galaxy A35 and A55 may be following suit.

The Galaxy A35 might ditch the U-shape notch for a sleek punch-hole camera cutout, while the Galaxy A55 could feature an aluminum frame, an improvement over the previous plastic version.

We've seen sneak peeks of the Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A55 before, and now a seasoned leaker has dropped more pictures of Samsung's next budget phones.

Evan Blass has spilled the beans on the new Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 with what seems like official renders on X (formerly Twitter). The renders give us a good look at the front and back of both phones in black, green, pink, and white. That said, it's a bit tricky to distinguish one from the other in these pictures.

. https://t.co/jYJob6BY4i pic.twitter.com/91sT9WeDNtFebruary 9, 2024 See more

Samsung shook things up in the A series game by introducing the Galaxy A15 and A25 with a fresh design twist late last year: the so-called Key Island housing the physical buttons. Now, the Galaxy A35 and A55 are jumping on the same design bandwagon.

As seen in the images below, the raised section on the right side is where you'll find the power and volume buttons. And the first picture in the gallery hints that these phones are sticking to water resistance, just like their predecessors from last year.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass / X) (Image credit: Evan Blass / X) (Image credit: Evan Blass / X)

The Galaxy A35 may also get a design facelift, waving goodbye to the U-shape notch for the front-facing camera in favor of a sleek punch-hole camera cutout for a more modern look.

Additionally, the Galaxy A55 might be scoring an upgrade of its own with a potential aluminum frame, stepping up from the previous plastic version. Meanwhile, it seems the Galaxy A35 might stick to a plastic frame, just like its predecessor, the Galaxy A34.

The leak doesn't mention any information on the key specs, but from what we've heard, the Galaxy A35 might pack an Exynos 1380 chipset, while the Galaxy A55 could come with an Exynos 1480 chip. Both phones are rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Both designs sport some noticeable bezels and a bit of a chunky bottom chin, which is pretty standard for mid-range phones. There's no official release date yet, but if Samsung sticks to its usual schedule, we might see these Galaxy A series phones making their debut in March.