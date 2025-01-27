New Galaxy Club program helps users experience Galaxy S25 models at cheaper fares

What you need to know

Samsung has introduced a “New Galaxy Club” program for users interested in purchasing the Galaxy S25 series.

Users who enroll in the program can get the Galaxy S25 Plus/ Ultra for $8.33 per month, and a monthly fee of $6.20 for the Galaxy S25.

It is an upgrade program and is currently available in the U.S. region.

With the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra launched globally, Samsung has a new upgrade program that allows users to easily upgrade to a new phone after 12 months.

It is dubbed the New Galaxy Club early upgrade program. Users interested in buying either trio of devices can enroll in the new program and get the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Plus for as low as $8.33 per month, and the regular Galaxy S25 for $6.20 per month.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Consumers will have to use either of the devices for at least 12 months before they are eligible for an upgrade. In the accompanying post, the company explains that “Samsung will pay your remaining installments or offer a 50% MSRP trade-in credit towards your next upgrade.”

Additionally, New Galaxy Club enrollees will receive one year of Samsung Care Plus (without Theft and Loss) benefits, which is a plus.

Samsung account holders will also have easier access to the New Galaxy Club. They can track or cancel their subscriptions at their convenience without contacting Samsung customer support. The new upgrade program is available for consumers in the U.S. and can only be accessed through the Samsung website or the Shop Samsung app.

The New Galaxy Club program comes along with the other great Galaxy S25 preorder deals already available in the U.S. region. Regardless, it is still one of the cheaper ways to experience the latest and greatest of Samsung flagships, and also a fairly convenient method to shift to the successor as well.

Companies like Apple and Google have also introduced such programs before. While Apple’s iPhone upgrade program is still in place, the search giant has discontinued its Pixel Pass bundle program, which launched with the Pixel 6 series in the U.S. in 2021.

