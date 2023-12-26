Galaxy XCover 7 leak reveals more specs for the rugged Samsung phone

What you need to know

Galaxy XCover 7 rumors suggest the device could mirror its predecessor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Pricing suggests the device could cost €400, which is roughly $441.

Other leaks purport a switch to MediaTek's 6100 Plus SoC and a slightly smaller battery, coming in at 4,000mAh.

Some additional information regarding Samsung's upcoming rugged phone has leaked.

Details posted on X by tipster Roland Quandt show the Galaxy XCover 7 could sport a 6.6-inch FHD Plus display (via SamMobile). Continuing, it looks like the device could offer itself with 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The leak ends by speculating the device could launch priced at €400.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 7 w/ 6.6in FHD+ screen, 6/128GB coming in at a sub 400 Euro price point, it seems. Def nice for a rugged device like this.December 22, 2023 See more

The leaks continue as the device recently appeared at the FCC for certification. The paperwork shows the device will likely arrive sporting a 4,000mAh battery alongside 25W fast charging. Other aspects show the device supports a connectivity range of 2G up to 5G, as well.

Additionally, Samsung seems to have popped NFC compatibility onto the upcoming rugged phone.

Lastly, the XCover 7 is seemingly doing away with Qualcomm, as another leak suggests the phone will feature MediaTek's 6100 Plus SoC instead. The company launched the chip back in July as a "vital" chipset for the next generation of cheaper devices. The 6100 Plus offers 5G connectivity and features AI camera enhancements. Users should also experience an AI Bokeh feature, which is designed to help capture enhanced selfies and portraits.

Comparing things to the XCover 6 Pro, the latest leaks show a similar display and mirrored RAM/internal storage numbers. Last year's rugged phone did offer a microSD slot, up to 1TB, but it's not clear if the upcoming device will feature something similar.

Elsewhere, the rumored XCover 7 battery size is a slight decrease as its predecessor features a 4,050mAh battery.

The latest rumor comes a month after alleged renders of the XCover 7 broke cover on X. It looks like Samsung may axe a camera lens from its rear panel, leaving the upcoming phone with a single lens above its LED flash. The Korean OEM may also provide a little extra "armor" for the XCover 7, as the leaked renders showed a bulkier appearance around its frame and a change in design for its back panel.