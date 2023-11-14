Samsung's Galaxy XCover 7 leak shows a tougher phone with fewer cameras

What you need to know

Supposed renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy XCover 7 have leaked, which showcase more "armor" around the device's edges.

The back panel could sport a changeup in its design and one less camera as Samsung could do away with its ultra-wide lens.

Specs are unknown, but the XCover 6 Pro offered a 6.6-inch display, a 50MP primary lens, and a MIL-STD-810H-certified design.

It looks like Samsung is interested in continuing its line of rugged phones, as purported renders suggest.

The leaked renderings for the supposed Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 were posted on X by Arsene Lupin (via Android Authority). The focal point of this early glimpse is the apparent change to the rear panel design. Samsung could apparently ditch the device's second camera as only one lens (likely its primary) is featured on the back of these renders above its LED flash.

The phone could also do away with the flat, vertical grooves for several raised areas with diagonal grooves. This decision doesn't seem to have impacted the thickness of the phone, as seen in the side view, but the alteration might offer more protection for the back of the device as a result.

X Cover 7 pic.twitter.com/dNdTUAvUArNovember 13, 2023 See more

The physical buttons have received a slight rework, except for what's likely the device's programmable button accented in orange. The XCover 7's power and volume buttons on the right side have been given some more breathing room between one another. Furthermore, it looks like Samsung could place them slightly lower on the device than it has previously.

The volume rocker also appears to be slightly longer, with the power button remaining the same size. The sides of the XCover 7 highlight the decision to create a slightly bulkier phone as there's a little more "armor" on its rounded corners, and the edges seem to have widened only slightly.

Lastly, the rumored renderings seemingly show Samsung's continued use of an Infinity-U display instead of offering a more modern-looking punch-hole selfie camera within the screen.

Specifications for the rugged phone haven't spilled yet, but there is the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro from 2022 to look back on. That release featured a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, which was protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. As protection is the name of these phones, it seems likely that Samsung will continue to provide a MIL-STD-810H-certified design, ensuring the device can withstand truly tough situations and harsh drops.

We can probably put an IP68 dust and water resistance rating on the list of expectations, too.

Additionally, last year's launch contained a dual-camera setup on its back, with consumers receiving a 50MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. But, with current leaks dropping one, it looks like a primary lens is all consumers may receive next.

Samsung has yet to officially announce the new phone, so we will have to wait to learn more about the design and specs.