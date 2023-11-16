Red Magic 9 Pro design reveal shows off RGB lighting

What you need to know

Nubia has started teasing its upcoming RedMagic 9 Pro, which now features a completely flat rear panel with a triple-camera array.

The device should arrive sporting a 50MP primary lens, an ultra-wide lens of unknown strength, and a macro camera.

The RedMagic 9 Pro has been given some more RGB lighting and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Everything will be revealed on November 23 in China.

Nubia is looking to make a bold statement in the world of gaming-oriented smartphones later this month.

The company revealed on Weibo what consumers can expect from its upcoming RedMagic 9 Pro (via SparrowsNews). The back and sides of the device are all Nubia has offered, but there are notable differences. While the RedMagic 9 Pro continues the clean-cut rectangular look, the back of the device is completely flat — including the camera array.

The RedMagic 8 Pro and 8 Pro Plus had a triple camera setup where the lenses themselves protrude up from the rear panel. Nubia is doing away with that for this year's launch, as the cameras are seemingly flush within the pack panel. Moreover, it appears the device continues to feature three lenses with the sensor off to the side, nestled beneath the LED flash.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: RedMagic Gaming / Weibo) (Image credit: RedMagic Gaming / Weibo) (Image credit: RedMagic Gaming / Weibo)

It looks like it will contain a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary lens with OIS (optical image stabilization). The array also features an ISOCELL GN1 ultra-wide angle lens, but we still don't have full details on the camera specs.

RGB lights make the gamer, so Nubia provided a quick video teasing what's in store for the RedMagic 9 Pro's new lightwork. It appears that RGB colors are used to light up the "09" (indicative of its generation) on the back of the phone, the built-in cooling fan beneath the camera array, and the side-mounted shoulder buttons.

(Image credit: RedMagic Gaming / Weibo)

Additional specifications about the device weren't spilled. However, the phone's design does show that the Magic 9 Pro will contain the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Furthermore, Nubia states it's made progress in the realm of thickness, reducing the device to an 8.3mm measurement. It's also clear that there will be an under-display camera for an all-screen experience.

The teasers end with Nubia stating the device will arrive in three colorways (machine-translated): Dark Knight, Deuterium Front Transparent Dark Night, and Deuterium Front Transparent Silver Wing.

The RedMagic 9 Pro will be fully revealed on November 23 in China.

As previously stated, there wasn't much to learn about the device's specifications, but we can look at the RedMagic 8 Pro for reference, as it features a 6.8-inch display. The phone also contained an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor, potentially indicating what the 2023 variant could sport. Nubia provided consumers with a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging to keep gamers gaming. Perhaps the company will continue to offer the same sort of battery power come launch.

On a related note, Nubia did release its soon-to-be last-generation phone globally a couple of months after its release in December 2022. Hopefully, the same trend continues.