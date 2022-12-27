Nubia's RedMagic 8 Pro and 8 Pro Plus debut with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

What you need to know

Nubia has announced the RedMagic 8 Pro and 8 Pro+.

Both models have the same design and spec sheet, except that the Plus version comes with bigger RAM and storage options as well as a smaller battery and faster charging speed.

The new devices will be available to purchase on December 28 via Nubia's online storefront and partner retailers.

Nubia is not letting the year pass by without unveiling its own flagship series powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset to date. The debut of the RedMagic 8 Pro and 8 Pro+ came a bit earlier than their predecessor, which debuted in February of this year.

The latest series includes two models (opens in new tab), namely the RedMagic 8 Pro and RedMagic 8 Pro+, a first for the RedMagic series. That said, both variants share generally the same specs sheet and design, with a few differences (via GSMArena (opens in new tab)).

Nubia's higher-end flagship model offers more memory and storage options, with up to 1TB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM available. The vanilla version, on the other hand, is capped at 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, the Plus model packs a smaller 5000mAh battery compared to the 6000mAh battery on the regular version, which offers longer screen-on times. However, if you're looking for a phone with faster charging times, the Plus variant is right up your alley, as it comes with a 165W GaN charger, as opposed to the regular model's 80W charging support.

This means that the RedMagic 8 Pro+ can be fully charged from zero to 100% in 14 minutes while the regular version can hit 100% from zero in 35 minutes, per Nubia's claim.

(Image credit: Nubia)

Apart from these differences, both models are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets, making them beefy challengers to the best Android phones. Nubia's own Red Magic R2 chip complements Qualcomm's most powerful processor, promising an improved gaming experience in terms of audio, touch sensitivity, haptics, and colors.

The handsets sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 1116 x 2480 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The 16MP selfie snapper is hidden beneath the display, just like the RedMagic 7 Pro.

On the back, there's a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor featuring Samsung's ISOCELL GN5, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Nubia's gaming roots are not forgotten, and the latest RedMagic models feature upgraded cooling systems thanks to ICE 11.0. The setup includes full-sized graphene sheets and a 3D vapor chamber with a volume of 2,068 cubic millimeters.

Both models ship in black and transparent colors. The vanilla version is now available for preorder, with prices beginning at CNY 3,999 (approximately $575). The Plus model starts at CNY 5,199 (approximately $747). Nubia will begin selling the phones on December 28 via its online store and retail partners.