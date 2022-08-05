Premature Galaxy Z Fold 4 listing shows up on Amazon

What you need to know

A product page for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has appeared on Amazon in the Netherlands.

The entry shows possible specs for the 12GB/512GB variant of the foldable phone.

Samsung has an Unpacked event coming on August 10 at which the phone could be revealed.

Amazon Netherlands has jumped the gun by revealing the look and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 prior to its likely reveal at the Samsung Unpacked event taking place on Wednesday, August 10 at 9 am ET.

The Amazon product page (opens in new tab) shows the phone as "temporarily out of stock" even though it's not actually for sale yet. According to the listing, the Z Fold 4 has a 7.6-inch display, measures 15.5 x 6.7 x 1.6cm, and weighs 263g. For comparison, the 7.6-inch Z Fold 3 measures 15.8 x 6.7 x 1.6cm and weighs 271g.

One of the product images also reveals that the cover screen will measure 6.2 inches (same as the Z Fold 3) and that both screens will use AMOLED 2X materials and 120Hz refresh rates. And other images boast that the phone will be especially useful for multitasking and productivity.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands ) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Netherlands ) Image 1 of 5

Aside from confirming that the phone will come in a 12GB/512GB memory variant — matching its predecessor's top option — and will sport what looks like an S Pen cover, the entry leaves other information to our imagination, such as the processor and battery sizes.

A previous Z Fold 4 leak revealed the phone could use the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, which would give the phone a boost over Samsung's 2022 flagship, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, Samsung will open preorders for the Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10, then ship all three devices on August 26. So Dutch Samsung fans should keep this Amazon page bookmarked; otherwise, no other Amazon product pages seem to have appeared publicly.

If you are interested in the Z Fold 4, you can get a $200 credit by reserving Samsung's upcoming devices on its website.