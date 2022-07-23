Poll: Have you reserved Samsung's next Galaxy phones, Watch, or Buds?

Every year, Samsung's foldables get better and better, improving both the hardware and software enough to give consumers a unique experience compared to traditional smartphones. The company is set to launch its latest models on August 10, where we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

In anticipation of its new foldable phones, Samsung has opened reservations ahead of Galaxy Unpacked, rewarding customers with up to $200 in Samsung Credit. We want to know if you've reserved any of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy devices yet.

Samsung hasn't named the devices it's launching on August 10, but we have a good idea of what to expect at the event. The headlining products will no doubt be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, both of which are said to sport the latest Qualcomm chip and more storage options.

The Fold is also said to sport improved cameras and a slimmer form factor, while the Flip is said to receive a battery increase and faster 25W charging.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also set to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 series, which will reportedly include the Pro variant. This watch will apparently come with a much larger battery that can likely provide up to three days of use. This will apparently replace the Classic variants of Samsung's Galaxy smartwatches, which usually include a rotating bezel for navigation.

Lastly, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro 2, although it's unclear what improvements we'll see with these new earbuds. Some rumors indicate a bigger battery is in tow, but we'll have to wait for Samsung's launch event to get all the details. That said, the current model is among the best wireless earbuds on the market, so it'll be hard to follow that up.

Galaxy Unpacked will be available to watch through Samsung's website and YouTube channel on August 10 at 6 AM PT/ 9 AM ET.