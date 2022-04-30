Poll: Would you prefer a thinner Galaxy Z Fold 4 or a built-in S Pen?

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a mighty impressive smartphone. Samsung managed to improve its specs and make it more durable while adding S Pen support. However, that S Pen is just an optional accessory that you have to buy separately, instead of being built into the device like the Note series and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Early Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors indicated that we would finally get a built-in S Pen, but it turns out that might not actually be the case, and Samsung might want to opt for a thinner device instead. If you were to choose, would you prefer a thinner foldable or one with a built-in stylus?

One of the great things about foldables is that they can either offer a more compact form factor like a clamshell foldable, or they can offer more screen real-estate in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, when these devices are folded, they double in thickness, and it can practically feel like holding two phones stacked on top of each other. The Z Fold 3 is 16mm at its thickest point, nearly twice that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This may not bother too many people, but apparently, it's something Samsung wants to try and address with its next-generation foldable.

If Samsung does go this route, it could borrow from its tablet series and include a magnetic strip to attach an S Pen against the device. Of course, there's still the possibility of the S Pen slipping off, but it could be a compromise to not having built-in housing for it.

That said, chances are you'll have a case on your phone, seeing as how many of the best foldable phones still cost a pretty penny. Not to mention, adding S Pen into the mix could bring the device's retail cost up. Perhaps Samsung wants to bring the price down more before introducing a built-in stylus. Admittedly, as cool as it would be to have housing for the S Pen, it would be interesting to see a Galaxy Z Fold with the thinness of the original Surface Duo while retaining the external display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is at least five months away, so there's still quite some time before we get anything official. In the meantime, drop a comment on our Twitter and Facebook accounts and let us know which you'd prefer.