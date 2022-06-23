POCO X4 GT with Dimensity 8100 launches alongside the POCO F4

What you need to know

POCO has introduced two new Android devices in the budget segment.

The POCO F4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with a 67W fast charging capability.

The POCO X4 GT features a 144Hz display and is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100.

POCO announced today a pair of new additions to its budget lineup, both of which include support for 67W fast charging and 64MP main sensors. The POCO X4 GT and POCO F4 also offer some impressive specs.

The new phones feature a familiar boxy design that's not uncommon for many of the best cheap Android phones on the market today. The POCO X4 GT follows on the heels of the POCO X4 Pro 5G, which launched earlier this year with the same 67W "turbo" charging.

On paper, this model promises near-flagship-level performance, thanks to its 5nm-based MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The same chipset also powers the recently unveiled Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R 5G. The POCO X4 GT's processor is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The phone sports a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and Dolby Vision support. Its bottom chin is noticeably thin, although the near-bezel-less display is punctuated by a notch that POCO calls the "Dot Display."

At the back of the phone, there's a 64MP main sensor backed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and 2MP macro sensor. The selfie snapper is a 20MP camera.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,080mAh battery. POCO says the phone's battery can fully charge within 46 minutes and its battery life can last up to two days, though your mileage may vary. The phone also ships with a charger, which is a plus given the increasing scarcity of in-box chargers these days.

Meanwhile, the POCO F4 appears to be a cheaper option. It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD+ resolution. Its screen is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatible, making it ideal for streaming.

However, unlike the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered POCO F4 GT, which is a formidable challenger to the best gaming phones, POCO's newest handset is powered by Qualcomm's 7nm-based Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is the same chipset found in many older models released last year, such as the iQOO 7 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

POCO claims that the phone's 4,500mAh battery can be fully charged in 38 minutes. It is also the thinnest device in POCO's lineup, measuring 7.7mm. Its thin body makes it easier to hold in your hands.

The POCO F4 has a triple rear camera setup with the same sensors as the X4 GT. POCO hasn't shared pricing or availability information for either phone, but we should find out soon.