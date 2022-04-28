The latest POCO F4 GT gaming phone is an absolute beast

What you need to know

POCO launched its newest gaming phone, the POCO F4 GT.

The phone features a 120Hz display, 120W fast charging, and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The new POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition were also launched.

This week, POCO introduces the latest edition to its gaming smartphone lineup, the POCO F4 GT, which offers some impressive specs and a pretty decent price point.

The new phone features a flashy design that's not uncommon for the best gaming phones. However, part of that flashiness comes in the form of subtle RGB lighting on the camera hump as well as a lightning bolt-shaped flash unit.

(Image credit: POCO)

The lightning bolt is quite a statement since the phone offers plenty of speedy specs. That includes a smooth 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with Dolby Vision HDR and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The 4,700mAh battery isn't much to run home about, especially since it's smaller than the battery found in the POCO F3 GT, but the faster 120W charging will get you from 2% to 100% in just 17 minutes. POCO also includes an L-shaped charger so that it doesn't get in the way while you're gaming.

Speaking of gaming, the phone has two magnetic pop-up triggers that have been tested with more than 100 games from the Play Store. You can also assign various shortcuts for these triggers when you're not gaming, which should come in handy in regular use.

(Image credit: POCO)

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and the phone sports LiquidCool Technology 3.0 to help relieve any worries about overheating. The phone comes in two configurations — 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB and comes in three colorways — Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow.

In addition to the phone, POCO also launched its first smartwatch, simply named the "POCO Watch." It has a 1.6-inch square AMOLED display, built-in GPS, various health tracking features, and over 100 exercise modes. According to POCO, it can last up to two weeks on a single charge.

(Image credit: POCO)

Lastly, POCO introduced the new POCO Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition. These wireless earbuds are styled after the character Klee from the popular game. They feature dual connectivity to pair with more than one device at a time, hybrid active noise cancellation, up to 28 hours of total listening time, and wireless charging. They even come with a stylized carrying case.

(Image credit: POCO)

The new POCO F4 GT starts at just €599, while the POCO Watch and POCO Buds Pro cost €79 and €69, respectively. Each is available for purchase beginning April 28 through various websites, including the POCO Store, Aliexpress, and JD.com.