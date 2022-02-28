What you need to know
- POCO has announced two new phones at MWC 2022.
- The POCO X4 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.
- POCO M4 Pro, on the other hand, is based on the Redmi Note 11S.
Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of two new budget phones. Like most POCO devices, however, the new X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro aren't actually all-new.
Besides the slightly different design, the POCO X4 Pro 5G is identical to the global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G — one of Xiaomi's best budget Android phones. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.
Powering the X4 Pro 5G is Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The large camera bump on the back of the phone houses a triple-lens setup with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens.
The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which POCO claims can deliver over 15 hours of video playback. There's support for 67W turbo charging as well, allowing the X4 Pro 5G to be charged from 0% to 100% in a little over 40 minutes. The POCO X4 Pro 5G also comes equipped with a Z-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The POCO M4 Pro is largely identical to the recently launched Redmi Note 11S. The only major difference between the two is that the M4 Pro uses a 64MP main camera instead of the 108MP sensor in the Note 11S.
It sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16MP selfie camera housed within the centered hole-punch cutout. The phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset and features LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus to ensure it can perform smoothly even during long gaming sessions.
On the back of the POCO M4 Pro is a triple-camera setup featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W "Pro fast charging."
The budget Android phone also comes with dual stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, IP53 splash-proof protection, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, both the X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro run MIUI 13 for POCO, based on Android 11.
The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available in Europe from March 2 for an "early bird" starting price of €269 for the 6GB/128GB version and €319 for the 8GB/256GB version. Like the X4 Pro 5G, POCO's M4 Pro is also set to go on sale in Europe from March 2. It will be available at an early bird price of just €199 for the 6GB/128GB version €249 for the 8GB/256GB version.
