Xiaomi's POCO sub-brand has expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of two new budget phones. Like most POCO devices, however, the new X4 Pro 5G and M4 Pro aren't actually all-new.

Besides the slightly different design, the POCO X4 Pro 5G is identical to the global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G — one of Xiaomi's best budget Android phones. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Powering the X4 Pro 5G is Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The large camera bump on the back of the phone houses a triple-lens setup with a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which POCO claims can deliver over 15 hours of video playback. There's support for 67W turbo charging as well, allowing the X4 Pro 5G to be charged from 0% to 100% in a little over 40 minutes. The POCO X4 Pro 5G also comes equipped with a Z-axis linear motor, an IR blaster, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The POCO M4 Pro is largely identical to the recently launched Redmi Note 11S. The only major difference between the two is that the M4 Pro uses a 64MP main camera instead of the 108MP sensor in the Note 11S.