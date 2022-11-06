OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 goes live for the OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 10R in India

What you need to know

The OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T, and 10R are getting OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 in India.

OnePlus initially confirmed the update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in August.

OxygenOS 12 was supposed to be the final major OS update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, but OnePlus has decided to release one more upgrade.

OnePlus has released OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T models (opens in new tab) in India, a remarkable step in the company's software update policy. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, in particular, were initially set to receive two major OS updates.

The Chinese phone maker announced the latest beta release in a post on the OnePlus Community forums. The latest update, which is also rolling out (opens in new tab) to the OnePlus 10R, has a heavy focus on UI improvements, including updated theme colors, icons, and animations as part of the new Aquamorphic Design.

OnePlus has also added the Meeting Assistant feature for better meeting and note-taking experience. To let you open apps in an enlarged folder with a single tap, the beta release introduces large folders to the Home screen. The update also includes Always-on Display improvements, a new Sidebar Toolbox, performance improvements, media playback controls in Quick Settings, and security enhancements.

The Quick Settings UI has also been optimized and there's a new media playback control. On the productivity front, OnePlus has added more markup tools for screenshot editing and the ability to doodle on graphics to take notes.

OnePlus 8 series and OnePlus 10R owners enrolled in the beta program should also have access to more Always-On Display animations and Omoji for customized avatars. OnePlus has fixed a few display issues with the charging animation on the Lock screen and the Screen-off gestures in the Settings menu.

Furthermore, the update includes the new Kid Space with the ability to adjust screen time limit, set ambient light reminders, and turn on eye-protecting features. Alongside these improvements, the update includes the October 2022 Android security patch as well as a handful of security and privacy enhancements. You can view the full changelog here (opens in new tab).

On the other hand, there are a few known issues, including irregular display of charging prompt on the lock screen, abnormal display of timing function of the life mode, and a black screen that pops up when opening the camera in the chat of Messenger.

In September, the stable version of OxygenOS 13 began rolling out to some of OnePlus' best Android phones, such as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus cautions that your phone needs to have at least 5.5GB of available storage to download the update and has 30% battery life or higher. Additionally, your device must be running the latest OxygenOS 12 version (C.35/36) to be able to install the latest beta release.