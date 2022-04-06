OPPO is apparently keeping the base OnePlus 10 for itself as the upcoming Reno 8

What you need to know

The OnePlus 10 Pro recently launched with a new design, but without a base OnePlus 10.

Leaked images show off the OPPO Reno 8 with an identical design to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The leak suggests the Reno 8 will have lesser specifications than the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro just launched without a base model in sight. It's unclear why OnePlus opted not to launch a base OnePlus 10, but the answer could be in the fact that OPPO will be launching it instead.

A new leak from Digital Chat Station (via Weibo) shows off what is allegedly the upcoming OPPO Reno 8. If the phone looks familiar, that's because it's the exact same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro, from the display to the camera stove. The main difference is that the stove is much larger for some reason towards the bottom, and it lacks the Hasselblad branding, but other than that, this is a twin of the OnePlus 10 Pro, through and through.

The reported specs include a smaller 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. On the back is a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, the same one found on the OnePlus 9's wide-angle camera. Other specs are unknown at this time, but based on the design and specs, this could very well be the base OnePlus 10 that never was.

OnePlus decided to launch one flagship this year instead of a base and Pro model like it did with the OnePlus 9 series. It's unclear what that is, but it's like OPPO wanted to take that model for itself and repackage it into its Reno series. That wouldn't be too surprising given the close relationship between the two companies, but it's a strange move, nonetheless.

Still, when this phone launches, it could end up being one of the best budget Android phones that you probably can't buy.